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Home > Sports News > RCB vs SRH: What Are The Parking Rules For Royal Challengers Bengaluru Home Games in IPL 2026?

RCB vs SRH: What Are The Parking Rules For Royal Challengers Bengaluru Home Games in IPL 2026?

Bengaluru traffic police issued strict parking rules, road closures and travel guidelines for the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fans get metro access, designated parking zones and cab pick-up points to manage heavy traffic during Royal Challengers Bengaluru home games.

Traffic guidelines have been issued for the RCB vs SRH clash and other games at Chinnasway Stadium. (Photo Credits: X)
Traffic guidelines have been issued for the RCB vs SRH clash and other games at Chinnasway Stadium. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 28, 2026 08:57:06 IST

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RCB vs SRH: What Are The Parking Rules For Royal Challengers Bengaluru Home Games in IPL 2026?

In Bengaluru, anticipation for the 19th Indian Premier League (IPL) season is growing. The city’s traffic police have implemented stringent steps to control traffic, with games scheduled for the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28 and April 5. For the opening clash of the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play host to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today. While the BCCI has cancelled any opening ceremony for the season, the fans will be expected to fill up the Chinnaswamy Stadium hours before the first ball is even bowled. 

Travelling to the Chinnaswamy Stadium for the RCB vs SRH clash can be tricky. The home team has provided some relief to the fans travelling to the stadium with the provision of free metro rides to and from the stadium. The Bengaluru police have announced travel guidelines for travelling fans. However, even if you are not going to watch the iconic clash, these guidelines could affect you. Please be aware of the following details if you intend to travel nearby or attend the game.

RCB vs SRH: Parking ban on the following roads

Parking on the following roads will be banned during RCB vs SRH and other home games of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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  • Queens Road: From Balekundri Circle to Queens Circle, and up to CTI Junction

  • MG Road: From Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle, both sides

  • Cubbon Road: From CTI Circle to Dickenson Road Junction (except BMTC buses)

  • Link Road: From MG Road to Cubbon Road

  • Raj Bhavan Road

  • T Chowdaiah Road

  • Race Course Road

  • Parts of Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, and St. Marks Road

RCB vs SRH: Parking restrictions

While a few roads will have a complete parking ban, there are a few parts where there will be only some restrictions on parking for the RCB vs SRH clash. For instance, at Cubbon Park, parking will be prohibited at King Road, in front of the Press Club, in front of Bal Bhavan and on Fountain Road.

RCB vs SRH: Parking areas

If you are a fan travelling to or from the stadium in your personal vehicle, then you need to check the guidelines issued by Bengaluru’s traffic police on parking areas. The following are the areas where the fans can park their vehicles and enjoy the game. 

  • St Joseph’s Indian High School Ground: Siddalingaiah Circle

  • St Joseph’s European School Ground: Museum Road

  • Freedom Park: MLCP parking area

  • Garuda Mall: Parking area

  • First floor of Shivajinagar Bus Stand

  • UB City: Parking area

  • Stadium Entry Gates

RCB vs SRH: Cab drop and pick-up points

For fans travelling using cabs from applications like Uber and Ola, there are designated drop and pick-up points at the stadium that can smooth the experience of the fans going to see the RCB vs SRH clash. The designated pick and drop points at Chinnaswamy Stadium for home games of RCB are:

  • BRV Ground: near Gate 6

  • Manekshaw Parade Ground: near Gate 3

Also Read: RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Who Will Win Match 1? Check Probable XIs And Win Prediction

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RCB vs SRH: What Are The Parking Rules For Royal Challengers Bengaluru Home Games in IPL 2026?
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