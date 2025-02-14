RCB’s New Leader: Rajat Patidar To Captain Bangalore In Upcoming IPL Season!

Rajat Patidar is set to captain RCB in IPL 2025. The middle-order batter, who has been with the team since 2021, was officially announced as captain on February 13.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has officially appointed 31-year-old middle-order batter Rajat Patidar as the captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The announcement was made on Thursday, February 13, at an event held at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Patidar, who made his IPL debut in 2021, initially had a quiet start, scoring just 71 runs in four matches. However, his breakthrough came in 2022 when he rejoined RCB as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia, earning a contract worth ₹20 lakh. That season proved to be a turning point in his career, as he amassed 333 runs, including a memorable unbeaten 112 in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Patidar’s Rise in RCB and IPL

Since his debut, Patidar has been an integral part of the franchise, showcasing his ability to handle both pace and spin with ease. Over 27 matches for RCB, he has accumulated 799 runs at a striking rate of 158.85. Recognizing his consistent performance, RCB retained him ahead of the IPL mega auctions alongside Virat Kohli and Yash Dayal, offering him a lucrative ₹11 crore contract.

Born on June 1, 1993, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Patidar made a name for himself in domestic cricket before stepping onto the IPL and international stage. Representing Madhya Pradesh, he debuted in the Ranji Trophy in 2015 and quickly became a key player for his state. Known for his aggressive yet technically sound batting, he averages over 55.50 and maintains an impressive strike rate in first-class cricket.

His recent performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy further solidified his credentials, scoring 428 runs in 10 matches at an average of 61 and a staggering strike rate of 186.08, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Patidar’s International and IPL Career

Unlike many players who have switched franchises, Patidar has remained loyal to RCB since his debut in 2021. His continued success in IPL earned him a call-up to the Indian national team. He has since played three Test matches and one ODI, featuring in series against South Africa and New Zealand.

As he steps into the leadership role at RCB, fans and experts will be eager to see how he navigates the challenges of captaincy while maintaining his aggressive batting style. With IPL 2025 on the horizon, Patidar’s journey from a replacement player to captain stands as a testament to his perseverance and skill.

