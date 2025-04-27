Home
Monday, April 28, 2025
RCB’s Record-Breaking Streak: Krunal Pandya And Virat Kohli Lead RCB To Historic Win Over DC In IPL 2025

RCB’s win over DC on Sunday marked a historic achievement, as the team became the first in IPL history to win six consecutive away matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made history with their sixth consecutive away victory in IPL 2025, defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, April 27.


Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made history with their sixth consecutive away victory in IPL 2025, defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, April 27. Krunal Pandya’s blistering unbeaten 73 off 47 balls and Virat Kohli’s composed 51 off 47 deliveries helped RCB chase down a target of 163 with ease, securing a remarkable win that propelled them to the top of the points table.

Krunal Pandya’s Match-Winning Knock Powers RCB

Krunal Pandya was the standout performer of the evening, playing a vital role with both bat and ball. After RCB’s bowlers restricted DC to 162/8 in their 20 overs, Krunal’s dynamic innings steered his team to victory. The all-rounder’s match-winning knock of 73 not out was his first fifty in the IPL since his debut season in 2016, showcasing his form and composure under pressure. His explosive batting, which included multiple boundaries, ensured RCB completed the chase with six balls to spare.

Virat Kohli’s Consistency Shines in Run Chase

Virat Kohli, known for his ability to anchor successful run chases, continued his superb form in IPL 2025. His knock of 51 runs was his fourth fifty-plus score in IPL 2025 while chasing, adding stability to RCB’s pursuit of the target. Kohli’s composed batting, including his trademark elegant strokes, provided the backbone for RCB’s chase as they reached 164/4 in 19 overs.

RCB’s win over DC on Sunday marked a historic achievement, as the team became the first in IPL history to win six consecutive away matches. This outstanding feat puts RCB at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with seven wins from 10 games, showcasing their dominance this season, especially on the road.

RCB’s Bowlers Dominate DC’s Batting Line-Up

On the bowling front, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three crucial wickets to break DC’s momentum. Josh Hazlewood and young spinner Suyash Sharma also played key roles, with tight spells that restricted DC to a total of 162/8. RCB’s disciplined bowling attack, combined with their batting prowess, was too much for DC to handle, leaving them to lament missed opportunities throughout their innings.

RCB’s Road to Victory: Key Takeaways

  • Krunal Pandya’s explosive 73* was the highlight of RCB’s chase, adding crucial runs to seal the victory.

  • Virat Kohli’s steady 51 led RCB’s middle-order revival, continuing his remarkable consistency in IPL 2025 run-chases.

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s three-wicket haul and excellent bowling from Hazlewood and Sharma ensured DC never gained momentum.

  • RCB became the first team in IPL history to secure six consecutive away wins, underlining their dominance in IPL 2025.

With this victory, Royal Challengers Bangalore continue to build momentum in IPL 2025, sending a strong message to the rest of the teams as they head into the mid-point of the season.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s Fired-Up Celebration After Dismissing Former RCB Captain Faf du Plessis In RCB vs DC Clash

