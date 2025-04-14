Home
Monday, April 14, 2025
RCB's Record Of Disappointment: Delhi Capitals Join The Unwanted Club In IPL

Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a frustrating 12-run loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first home game of the IPL 2025 season, held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

This defeat now places DC alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the highest number of home losses in IPL history, both teams having endured 45 defeats at their respective home venues.

Run-Out Chaos and Batting Collapse Haunt Delhi

Despite a brilliant 89-run effort from Karun Nair on his IPL return, DC couldn’t capitalize, with a dramatic late-game collapse derailing their chase of MI’s 206-run target.

The final overs saw a chaotic sequence of run-outs, including a rare hat-trick of dismissals by this method, which sealed DC’s fate. Mohit Sharma was the last to go, run out for zero by Santner, as DC was bowled out for 193 in 19 overs.

Earlier, the innings had a rocky start when Jake Fraser McGurk fell for a golden duck in the very first ball, his mistimed shot caught by Will Jacks off Deepak Chahar’s bowling.

Aside from Nair, only Abishek Porel managed to cross the 30-run mark, scoring 33, while the rest of the batting lineup failed to contribute meaningfully.

Mumbai Indians Bounce Back to Winning Ways

With this victory, Mumbai Indians broke Delhi’s four-match winning streak and climbed to seventh place in the standings, holding two wins and four losses. Delhi, despite the loss, remained in second position.

In the first innings, MI built a solid total of 205/5, thanks to a composed fifty by Tilak Varma. Support came from impactful contributions by Surya Kumar Yadav and Naman Dhir, who helped set up a competitive score on a good batting surface.

Home Ground Woes Continue for Delhi

This latest defeat added to Delhi Capitals’ dismal record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, equaling RCB’s 45 home losses at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Other teams with poor home records include Kolkata Knight Riders, who have lost 38 games at Eden Gardens, and Mumbai Indians themselves, with 34 defeats at Wankhede Stadium.

While the Capitals will look to move past this bitter loss, their home form remains a concern, especially with playoffs drawing nearer.

ALSO READ: Big Bucks, Zero Impact: 5 IPL 2025 Stars Who Didn't Live Up To The Price

 

