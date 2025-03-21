Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Live Tv
  RCB's Title Hopes In IPL 2025: Adam Gilchrist's Sarcastic Prediction Sparks Debate

RCB’s Title Hopes In IPL 2025: Adam Gilchrist’s Sarcastic Prediction Sparks Debate

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), their quest for a maiden title continues.

RCB's Title Hopes In IPL 2025: Adam Gilchrist's Sarcastic Prediction Sparks Debate


As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), their quest for a maiden title continues. Despite reaching three finals in the past, the elusive trophy remains out of reach. While RCB has made significant investments in their squad for the 2025 season, legendary Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist has humorously predicted that they will finish last in the tournament.

Speaking on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, which he co-hosts with former England captain Michael Vaughan, Gilchrist jokingly cited RCB’s reliance on English players as the reason behind his bold claim.

“I think there’s a fair chance RCB could finish last because they have too many English players in the squad. Nothing against Virat [Kohli] or the fans, but you might want to talk to your recruiting agents,” Gilchrist remarked with a chuckle.

The comment was likely aimed at teasing Vaughan, considering RCB went all in for English cricketers at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The franchise secured three England stars, all of whom are strong contenders for the playing XI.

Among them, wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt, who had an impressive run with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024, was RCB’s most expensive acquisition at ₹11.5 crore. Explosive all-rounder Liam Livingstone joined for ₹8.75 crore, while young prospect Jacob Bethell was picked up for ₹2.6 crore.

Meanwhile, Michael Vaughan had a different take, predicting that Delhi Capitals (DC) would struggle the most in IPL 2025. He pointed out that a shortage of high-quality Indian batters could hurt their chances.

“I just don’t think they [DC] have a strong squad. You need top-class Indian batters to succeed on these pitches, and apart from KL Rahul, they don’t seem to have enough firepower,” Vaughan explained.

Interestingly, both RCB and DC remain among the few franchises that have been part of every IPL season yet never lifted the trophy. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if this season finally brings a change in fortunes for either side.

