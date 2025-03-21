Home
Friday, March 21, 2025
RCB’s Video ‘Trolling’ Mumbai Indians’ Captaincy Change Has Everyone Talking – Watch Now

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have set social media on fire ahead of IPL 2025 with a cheeky video that seemingly trolls Mumbai Indians (MI).

RCB’s Video ‘Trolling’ Mumbai Indians’ Captaincy Change Has Everyone Talking – Watch Now

Yuvraj Singh To Lead India In World Championship Of Legends Season 2


Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have set social media on fire ahead of IPL 2025 with a cheeky video that seemingly trolls Mumbai Indians (MI) over their infamous captaincy shake-up last year.

RCB recently named Rajat Patidar as their new captain after releasing Faf du Plessis, and during his official introduction, the franchise featured video messages from former captains Virat Kohli and Faf, who wished him luck for the season. But it was RCB’s resident prankster, Mr Nags, who stole the spotlight with his not-so-subtle jab at MI.

Mr Nags’ Sly Dig at MI’s Leadership Saga

For those who missed the drama, Hardik Pandya rejoined MI from Gujarat Titans in 2024 and was immediately handed the captaincy, replacing long-time skipper Rohit Sharma. The move did not sit well with fans, leading to a wave of criticism and tension within the MI camp. Reports of a rift between Hardik and Rohit only fueled the controversy, and Pandya was met with boos from fans across stadiums throughout the season.

In the RCB video, Mr Nags playfully questioned Patidar, saying, “So, Rajat, you became captain, all former RCB skippers have given you their approval. Like Virat messaged you, Faf messaged you. Do you think other teams also should have followed a similar strategy while announcing captaincy?”

Patidar, however, dodged the controversy with a diplomatic response: “I’m sorry, I never followed what’s going on and what’s not going on.”

Mr Nags wasn’t buying it and quipped, “Oh, so innocent, Rajat. You really don’t know? Really, I don’t know? Then why are you smiling? See, basically, he said ‘MI nahi janta ‘MI’.”

Social Media Reacts: Meme Fest Ensues!

As expected, fans jumped on the moment, flooding social media with memes and reactions. While MI fans weren’t too pleased, others saw the humor in RCB’s playful dig. Given MI’s struggles last season—finishing at the bottom of the table despite their five-title legacy—the joke hit a little too close to home.

Here’s the original RCB post:

With IPL 2025 just around the corner, this spicy exchange has already set the stage for some heated on-field rivalries. Will MI have the last laugh, or will RCB continue to dominate the social media banter game? Time will tell!

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh To Lead India In World Championship Of Legends Season 2

 

