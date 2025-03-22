As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season kicks off, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend Virat Kohli is poised to etch his name deeper into cricketing history.

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season kicks off, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend Virat Kohli is poised to etch his name deeper into cricketing history. Already the highest run-scorer in IPL history with 8004 runs, Kohli has set his sights on several milestones as he leads RCB into battle against the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The tournament opener at Eden Gardens in Kolkata marks a historic moment, as KKR and RCB face off in the first match of an IPL season for the first time since the league’s inception in 2008. Having claimed the Orange Cap in IPL 2024 despite RCB’s exit in the Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals, Kohli is eager to push his limits further in IPL 2025.

Five Major Records Kohli Can Break in IPL 2025

1. A Landmark 400th T20 Appearance

When Kohli steps onto the field against KKR, he will achieve a significant milestone—playing his 400th T20 match. This feat makes him only the third Indian cricketer to reach this landmark, following Rohit Sharma (448) and Dinesh Karthik (412).

2. 13000 T20 Runs Within Reach

Kohli is just 114 runs away from becoming the first Indian to amass 13,000 runs in T20 cricket. Currently standing at 12,886 runs in 399 matches, the batting maestro will look to cross this historic mark early in the tournament.

3. Closing in on 100 T20 Half-Centuries

Another record on Kohli’s radar is reaching 100 half-centuries in T20 cricket. With 97 fifties to his name, he is just three knocks away from becoming only the second player after David Warner (108) to achieve this remarkable feat.

4. Most Fifty-Plus Scores in IPL History

Kohli also has an opportunity to become the player with the most fifty-plus scores in IPL history. Currently, he sits in second place with 63 such knocks, trailing David Warner, who leads with 66. Just four more scores of fifty or more will put Kohli at the top of this elite list.

5. 300 IPL Sixes on the Horizon

A power-hitting milestone is also within Kohli’s grasp. With 272 IPL sixes to his name, he needs just 28 more to join the exclusive club of players with 300 maximums. Currently, only Chris Gayle (357 sixes) and Rohit Sharma (280 sixes) have surpassed this mark.

Kohli’s Legacy in the Making

As IPL 2025 unfolds, Kohli’s relentless pursuit of greatness continues. With RCB fans eagerly watching, the legendary batter has the chance to add yet another chapter to his illustrious career. This season marks the 18th edition of the IPL, and fans are drawing connections to Kohli’s iconic jersey number 18, believing it could be a lucky charm in his favor.

Adding to his legacy, Kohli remains the only player in IPL history to have played for a single franchise—RCB—since the league’s inception, showcasing unparalleled loyalty to his team. Will this be the season where he not only breaks records but also leads RCB to their maiden IPL title? Time will tell, but one thing is certain—Kohli’s hunger for success remains as strong as ever.

