RCD Mallorca vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

RCD Mallorca vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction: With France’s top football league Ligue 1 beginning on August 22, Paris Saint-Germain and Mallorca will clash in a Club Friendly on August 6, Thursday at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma de Mallorca in Spain. With a stacked line-up already, PSG have yet to make any key signing in the transfer window and will start as overwhelming favourites against Mallorca.

Mallorca has been relegated to the second division despite finishing level on points with three other teams, necessitating a fresh start. As they begin their pre-season preparations, they face the formidable challenge of playing against the reigning French and European champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

In the wake of their relegation, several key players, including Leo Roman, Vedat Muriqi, and Pablo Maffeo, have left the club. To bolster their squad, Mallorca has signed Arnau Tenas, Alex Sala, and Antonio Roca. Former Qatar and Las Palmas manager Luis Garcia is set to lead the team in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain is determined to retain their domestic and European titles. They will commence their pre-season campaign against the Spanish side, Mallorca. The club has yet to make significant acquisitions in the transfer market. Departures from PSG include Randal Kolo Muani, Goncalo Ramos, and Kang In Lee. Under the strategic guidance of Luis Enrique, the club has undergone a transformation. However, the upcoming season presents its own set of challenges. The expectations are high, especially following consecutive UEFA Champions League victories. Enrique thrives under pressure and is renowned for his ability to deliver results.

RCD Mallorca vs Paris Saint-Germain Match Details

Match: Mallorca vs Paris Saint-Germain

Competition: Club Friendly

Date: August 6, 2026

Venue: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, Spain

Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, Spain Kick-off Time: 20:00 PM Local Time (12:30 AM IST)

Mallorca Team News

Jan Salas is likely to miss the match due to an injury, while Johan Mojica remains doubtful due to his involvement for Colombia in FIFA World Cup 2026. A host of new signings, including Adrian Fuentes and Arnau Puigmal could feature in the eleven, while the likes of Jan Virgili, Pablo Torre and Manu Morlanes are likely to be key for the home side.

Mallorca predicted XI: Arnau Tenas (GK); Mateu Morey, Javi López, Antonio Raíllo, Toni Lato; Jaume Costa, Manu Morlanes, Pablo Torre; Arnau Puigmal, Adrian Fuentes, Jan Virgili.

Paris Saint-Germain News

A host of big names, including Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembele, Fabian Ruiz, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Lucas Hernandez, Willian Pacho, Bradley Barcola, Joao Neves, Desire Doue, Ibrahim Mbaye and Warren Zaire-Emery are likely to miss out as they are on an extended break following FIFA World Cup 2026. Nevertheless, it means that both Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Renato Sanches can find a spot in the XI.

PSG Predicted XI: Matvey Safonov (GK); Naoufel El Hannach, Illia Zabarnyi, Lucas Beraldo, David Boly; Senny Mayulu, Gabriel Moscardo, Renato Sanches; Pedro Fernandez, Quentin Ndjantou, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Mallorca vs Paris Saint-Germain Live streaming

Fans can catch the action on Paris Saint-Germain TV Premium. Mediums like DAZN or Prime Video can also be available, depending upon the location. India doesn’t have a confirmed broadcaster for the match.

Mallorca vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Despite PSG missing a host of star players, they start as overwhelming favourites against Mallorca, who are licking their wounds after relegation. PSG are likely to win 2-0.