‘Reading The Batter’s Mind’: Naman Dhir Reveals How He Outsmarted West Indies Batters

Naman Dhir India Role: India all-rounder Naman Dhir has explained how his understanding of batting techniques helps him plan dismissals as a bowler, including the wicket of Kamil Pooran in the third T20I against the West Indies. Dhir claimed two wickets in Indore as India registered a 14-run victory to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The 26-year-old off-spinner has emerged as a useful bowling option for India, using his knowledge of batters’ scoring preferences to make an impact. After taking three wickets on his T20I debut, Dhir continued his promising start by finishing with figures of 2/39 in the third match.

Speaking to JioStar, Dhir discussed his responsibilities as a batting all-rounder, his bowling plans and how he tries to read opponents during a match.

‘I Study Their Stance And Backlift’: How Naman Dhir Plans His Bowling

Dhir believes his experience as a batter gives him an advantage when assessing opponents. By observing their stance, backlift and preferred scoring areas, he tries to anticipate their intentions and develop a plan.

The India all-rounder explained that he focuses on understanding how a batter wants to score rather than depending entirely on multiple bowling variations. His approach involves maintaining discipline while adjusting his line, length and pace according to the situation.

This method came into play during the West Indies’ chase in Indore, particularly when Dhir bowled to Kamil Pooran. The batter was looking to create room and attack towards the leg side, prompting Dhir to focus on restricting his freedom.

Dhir explained that he wanted to cramp Pooran for room by bowling closer to his body. Although the execution was not perfect initially, he remained aware that the batter would eventually attempt an attacking shot under pressure.

Pooran was eventually caught at square leg, giving India a crucial breakthrough. The dismissal reflected Dhir’s emphasis on reading a batter’s intentions and using that information to make bowling decisions.

‘I Have Been Bowling Since I Started Playing Cricket’: Dhir On His Team India Role

Despite his recent success with the ball, Dhir made it clear that batting remains a central part of his responsibilities in the Indian team.

“I am a batting all-rounder. I got an opportunity to bat in this game, but I am a bit disappointed that I couldn’t capitalise on it,” Dhir said during his interaction with JioStar.

He explained that his role is flexible, depending on the match situation, with the team management expecting him to bat at No. 6 or No. 7 and contribute with a few economical overs.

“With the ball, my responsibility is to bowl two or three overs economically whenever the team needs me,” he added.

Dhir also spoke about the effect of the Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League, which can reduce his opportunities to bowl in certain matches. However, he stressed that bowling has always been part of his cricketing journey and remains something he enjoys.

His comments underline the balance he must maintain between contributing in the lower middle order and providing India with an additional bowling option.

India Beat West Indies By 14 Runs In Indore

India defeated the West Indies by 14 runs in the third T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 11. The hosts posted 223 runs before restricting the visitors to 209/7, moving ahead 2-1 in the five-match series.

Abhishek Sharma top-scored for India with 69 off 30 deliveries, while Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets. Dhir’s two dismissals also proved important as India held their nerve to defend the total.

Looking ahead, Dhir said he prefers to focus on his performances in the present rather than set distant targets. With two promising bowling displays early in his international career, the all-rounder will aim to continue contributing in both departments as India pursue a series victory against the West Indies.