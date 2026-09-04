Real Betis vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2026-27 Match LIVE in Spain, UK And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Betis vs Real Madrid Live streaming: La Liga Giants Real Madrid are on an absolute roll under their new manager Jose Mourinho and will go to the top of the standings if they manage to avoid a defeat against Real Betis. Real Madrid will face Real Betis at the Estadio de La Cartuja Stadium on September 5, Friday in what is likely to be their first real test of the season.

Madrid, who are currently second in the points table behind Barcelona FC, have beaten Espanyol, Real Sociedad and Malaga in their first three matches of the season. The win against Malaga was arguably their most convincing of the three as Jude Bellingham, Alfonso Herrero, Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler scored goals to thrash Malaga. The two matches at the Bernabeu have yielded eight goals and Real Madrid will be looking to continue that form in Seville.

Meanwhile, Real Betis have a handful in their arsenal to test the Los Blancos. Isco is likely to begin for Real Betis against his former club and he is likely to be the fulcrum Los Verdiblancos look to play everything around. On the other hand, Marc Cucurella must ensure to keep Antony down if Jose Mourinho’s side are to be successful. At the same time, Betis will also look to take advantage of Real Madrid’s struggles in Seville in recent years. Los Blancos haven’t won in Seville since 2021 when Dani Carvajal scored the lone goal. Hence, Mourinho will be eager to end that wretched run, with the trio of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe the neucleus behind their success. While at least two out of the above-mentioned three need to be in form, Madrid’s defences need to be equally tight.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid 2026-27 La Liga Match Details

Match: Real Betis vs Real Madrid, 2026-27 La Liga

Real Betis vs Real Madrid, 2026-27 La Liga Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026

Saturday, September 5, 2026 Venue: Estadio de La Cartuja Stadium

Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Saturday, September 5) / 9:00 PM Local Time

Where to Watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid 2026-27 La Liga Match Live on TV in the Spain?

For fans in Spain, the TV Provider will be the DAZN La Liga channel, pending subscription. The live streaming of the same will be available on the official DAZN App.

Where to Watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid 2026-27 La Liga Match Live on TV in the UK?

Fans in UK can watch it on TV on Premier Sports 1, while the live streaming shall be available on Premier Sports Player.

Where to Watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid 2026-27 La Liga Match Live on TV in India?

There is no TV telecast of the match but the live streaming of it will be available on FanCode App and wesbite.