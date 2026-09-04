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Home > Sports News > Real Betis vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Will Los Blancos Continue Winning Streak? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Will Los Blancos Continue Winning Streak? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Real Betis will take on Real Madrid in a La Liga encounter at Estadio de La Cartuja on Saturday, September 5. Los Blancos have made a perfect start to their campaign and will be looking to continue their winning streak, but Real Betis could provide a stern test on home soil. Jose Mourinho's side will once again rely on Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, while Betis will look to bounce back after suffering a heavy 5-2 defeat against Levante. Here are all the details including match time, team news, predicted playing XIs and prediction.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Will Los Blancos Continue Winning Streak? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Real Betis vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Will Los Blancos Continue Winning Streak? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 21:30 IST

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Real Betis will take on Real Madrid in a La Liga encounter at Estadio de La Cartuja on Saturday, September 5. Los Blancos have made a perfect start to their campaign and will be looking to continue their winning streak, but Real Betis could provide a stern test on home soil. Jose Mourinho’s side will once again rely on Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, while Betis will look to bounce back after suffering a heavy 5-2 defeat against Levante. Here are all the details including match time, team news, predicted playing XIs and prediction.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Details

  • Match: Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026/27
  • Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026
  • Venue: Estadio de La Cartuja, Spain
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Team News

Real Betis will be determined to recover from their disappointing 5-2 defeat against Levante. Manuel Pellegrini will need to address his side’s defensive problems before facing a Real Madrid team that have started the season in impressive form. Betis will also take confidence from their home advantage, with Madrid failing to win on their last four visits to Estadio de La Cartuja and playing out a 1-1 draw last season.

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Real Madrid, meanwhile, have won all three of their matches at Santiago Bernabéu and will aim to maintain their perfect start. Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe have made strong starts to the campaign, with Jose Mourinho expected to rely on the attacking duo once again. Vinicius Jr. is also expected to feature on the left wing, while Arda Guler could provide creativity in the final third.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Predicted Playing XIs

Real Betis Predicted XI: Adrian; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, Perraud; Fornals, Marc Roca, Isco; Antony, Cucho Hernandez, Abde.

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Bernardo Silva, Valverde; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr.; Mbappe.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Match Prediction

Real Madrid will enter the contest as favourites after winning their opening three matches and showing impressive attacking form. However, their recent record at Estadio de La Cartuja suggests that Real Betis could make the contest difficult. Betis’ 5-2 defeat against Levante is a concern, particularly against a Madrid attack led by Mbappe, Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. We predict a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid, with Los Blancos expected to continue their winning run despite facing a tough challenge away from home.

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Real Betis vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Will Los Blancos Continue Winning Streak? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Tags: La Liga

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Real Betis vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Will Los Blancos Continue Winning Streak? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

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Real Betis vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Will Los Blancos Continue Winning Streak? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Real Betis vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Will Los Blancos Continue Winning Streak? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Real Betis vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Will Los Blancos Continue Winning Streak? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Real Betis vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Will Los Blancos Continue Winning Streak? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

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