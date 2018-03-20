On Monday, Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo upstaged Sporting CP goalkeeper Rui Patricio and Manchester City forward Bernardo Silva to bag another accolade by bagging the prestigious Portuguese player of 2017 award. Ronaldo, who earlier won his fifth Ballon d'Or and a second The Best award dedicated the award to his four children. Ronaldo said he always believed in himself and said that he's the best at he does.

Marking another milestone this season by winning the prestigious Portuguese player of the season honour, Real Madrid stalwart Cristiano Ronaldo slammed his critics by adding another trophy to his cabinet. On Monday, the Real Madrid record-breaking goal scorer was awarded the Portuguese player of 2017 award. Ronaldo pipped Sporting CP goalkeeper Rui Patricio and Manchester City forward Bernardo Silva to clinch the prestigious award. With 2017 filled with highest accolades and trophies, Ronaldo regained some ground in 2018 after firing in full cylinders for Real Madrid.

Ronaldo got himself on level pegging with Argentine great Lionel Messi as the Portuguese captain won his record-equalling fifth Ballon d’Or in 2017. Ronaldo was fruitful for Real Madrid in season 2016-17 where Zinedine Zidane’s men won the Spanish league (La Liga) and created history by retaining the UEFA Champions League title. Ronaldo on Sunday bagged his 50th career hat-trick and took his tally to 21 goals scored in this year. The Sultan of stopovers netted four goals as he was instrumental in Real Madrid’s 6-3 thrashing of seventh-placed Girona.

“I am grateful for this award to all those who are here, it is also an award for all my colleagues, 2017 was an excellent year, unforgettable both collectively and individually,” Ronald was quoted as saying. Ronaldo in his acceptance speech said that he won his fifth Ballon d’Or and dedicated the award to his children. “I also won my fifth Ballon d’Or and my second The Best award. I also dedicate it to my four children,” Ronaldo added. Addressing the critics who always find ways to take jibes on the Portuguese captain, Ronaldo called himself the best at what he does. “We have to defend what is ours because there is always a Portuguese in the fight,” Ronaldo said. “I always believe and say that I am the best, whatever they say, and then I show it in the field. We are in the fight year after year,” he added.

