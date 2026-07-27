Real Madrid Agree Terms With Ivory Coast Star Yan Diomande, Set To Complete €100m Move: Report

Real Madrid are on the verge of completing one of the biggest transfers of the summer after reportedly agreeing personal terms with RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, with the Spanish giants now closing in on a deal worth more than €100 million.

According to multiple reports, the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international has chosen Real Madrid despite attracting serious interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool. PSG have now withdrawn from the race, leaving Los Blancos in pole position to secure one of Europe’s brightest young talents.

Madrid had initially seen an offer of €90 million plus €10 million in add-ons rejected by RB Leipzig. However, the club returned with an improved proposal reportedly worth more than €100 million, and an agreement between the two clubs is now believed to be close, with Diomande expected to travel to Spain for a medical before signing a long-term contract until June 2031.

The highly rated winger enjoyed a sensational breakthrough campaign after joining Leipzig from Leganés last summer. He scored 12 Bundesliga goals and provided eight assists while helping the German club qualify for the UEFA Champions League. His performances earned him the Bundesliga Young Player of the Season award and established him as one of the continent’s most exciting attacking prospects.

Diomande also enhanced his reputation on the international stage during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Representing Ivory Coast, the teenager impressed with his pace, dribbling ability and composure in attack, attracting interest from several European heavyweights. Real Madrid’s recruitment team, led by Juni Calafat, are understood to have monitored him for years and viewed his World Cup displays as further evidence of his immense potential rather than the sole reason for pursuing the transfer.

The move represents another statement signing as Real Madrid continue rebuilding under head coach Jose Mourinho. The club has already strengthened multiple areas of the squad this summer, and Diomande is expected to provide additional pace and creativity on the flanks amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding Vinicius Junior’s contract situation.

While some reports indicate that the transfer is effectively complete, others suggest negotiations over the final fee are still continuing, meaning official confirmation is yet to arrive.

If the deal is finalised as expected, Diomande will become one of the most expensive signings in Real Madrid’s history and another exciting addition to a squad determined to reclaim both the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles next season.