Sunday, February 9, 2025
Real Madrid And Atlético Madrid Play Out Thrilling 1-1 Draw At The Bernabéu

In a tightly contested Madrid derby at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid shared the spoils with a 1-1 draw.

Real Madrid And Atlético Madrid Play Out Thrilling 1-1 Draw At The Bernabéu


In a tightly contested Madrid derby at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid shared the spoils with a 1-1 draw. The result keeps the La Liga title race wide open, with only a single point separating the two rivals.

Julián Álvarez made an instant impact on his Bernabéu debut as an Atlético player, scoring a cool Panenka-style penalty in the first half after Aurélien Tchouaméni’s foul on Samuel Lino. Atlético’s advantage reflected a disciplined first half where they posed more threats than their hosts.

Kylian Mbappé responded for Real Madrid early in the second half, pouncing on a rebound from Jude Bellingham’s blocked shot to score in his first Madrid derby appearance.

Real Madrid Dominates Second Half but Atlético Stays Dangerous

Real Madrid had the better chances in the second half, with Bellingham nearly scoring a winner when his powerful header hit the crossbar. However, Atlético remained a constant counter-attacking threat, with Giuliano Simeone and Marcos Llorente missing good opportunities to regain the lead.

Refereeing Controversy Continues to Cloud the Fixture

The match was played against the backdrop of recent refereeing controversies. Real Madrid had issued a formal complaint to the Spanish Football Federation following their defeat to Espanyol, while Atlético had expressed solidarity with referees in a public statement.

During the match, referee César Soto Grado faced scrutiny after showing Dani Ceballos only a yellow card for a late tackle on Pablo Barrios. VAR later intervened to award Atlético’s penalty, adding to the tension.

Chants of “Corruption in the federation” echoed around the Bernabéu, with fans venting frustration at referees and members of the press covering the game.

Impact on the La Liga Title Race

With 23 games played, Real Madrid leads the league with 50 points, closely followed by Atlético Madrid with 49. Barcelona remains a contender, sitting five points behind but with a game in hand against Sevilla on Sunday night.

The Catalans have a chance to close the gap to just two points, and a crucial fixture against Real Madrid looms in May, setting the stage for a thrilling title run-in.

