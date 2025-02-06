Real Madrid And Brazil Legend Marcelo Hangs His Boots At The Age Of 36

Former Real Madrid and Brazil defender Marcelo has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36

Former Real Madrid and Brazil defender Marcelo has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36. The left-back, widely regarded as one of the greatest in his position, shared the news through a heartfelt video on social media on Thursday, reflecting on his illustrious career.

Trophy-Laden Journey

Marcelo’s career is one of the most successful in football history in terms of silverware. Over 19 years, he amassed five Champions League titles and six LaLiga triumphs, becoming a symbol of excellence and consistency on the field.

“My story as a player ends here, but I still have much to give to football,” Marcelo said in the video, which featured highlights of his remarkable career.

Achievements with Real Madrid

Marcelo joined Real Madrid from Fluminense in January 2007 as an 18-year-old. Over 15 and a half seasons at the Bernabeu, he became the most decorated player in the club’s history with 25 trophies, though that record has since been surpassed by Nacho, Luka Modric, and Dani Carvajal. He played 546 matches for Los Blancos.

His final appearance for the club was in the 2022 Champions League final, where Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0. Madrid’s longtime president, Florentino Pérez, praised Marcelo upon the announcement of his retirement.

“One of the greatest left-backs in Real Madrid and world football history, and we had the privilege of watching him for a long time. He is one of our greatest legends, and Real Madrid is and always will be his home,” Pérez said.

Return to Fluminense and Copa Libertadores Glory

After leaving Real Madrid, Marcelo returned to his roots at Fluminense, where he played a pivotal role in their Copa Libertadores triumph in 2023. This victory was one of the crowning achievements of his late career.

However, his time at the Rio-based club ended in November 2024 following an argument with head coach Mano Menezes during a match against Gremio.

Marcelo represented Brazil 58 times, scoring six goals. While he never won a major international title, he was part of the squad that secured the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup on home soil. Additionally, he earned silver and bronze Olympic medals in 2012 and 2008, respectively.

A Legacy for the Ages

Marcelo’s dazzling footwork, pinpoint crosses, and defensive acumen cemented his place among football’s elite. His influence extended beyond the field, earning him admiration from fans and peers alike.

As he steps away from professional play, Marcelo has hinted at remaining involved in football, promising that his journey in the sport is far from over. Fans and the footballing community will undoubtedly watch eagerly to see what comes next for this iconic figure.

