Real Madrid Beat Mallorca 2-1 With Jacobo Ramon’s Late Winner, Delay Barcelona’s LaLiga Title

Jacobo Ramon scored in stoppage time to give Real Madrid a 2-1 LaLiga win over Mallorca, delaying Barcelona's title win. Real now trail by four points with two games left.

Real Madrid kept their LaLiga title hopes alive after a thrilling 2-1 win over Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, thanks to a 95th-minute goal by Jacobo Ramon. The result means Barcelona must wait a little longer to seal the championship.

A 1-1 draw would have confirmed Barça as champions due to their superior head-to-head record, but Ramon’s dramatic late strike denied them early celebrations. The young centre-back, making his first league start for Real, capitalised on a defensive mistake and volleyed home the winner from close range in stoppage time.

Real Madrid, trailing 1-0 after an early goal from Mallorca’s Martin Valjent in the 11th minute, looked frustrated for much of the match. The Bernabeu was only half full, and Madrid were playing with a severely depleted squad, missing 12 players due to injury.

Despite that, the hosts dominated possession with 72%, earned 26 corners, and attempted 39 shots. Kylian Mbappe finally levelled the score in the 68th minute with a solo effort, raising hopes of a comeback.

Mallorca’s goalkeeper Leo Roman was a standout performer, making 11 saves to deny Real time and again. His efforts nearly held off Madrid until Ramon’s late heroics turned the game.

Speaking after the match, Ramon told Real Madrid TV, “This is inexplicable, I’ve dreamed about it all my life. This shirt is until the end and there is no better way to score my first goal.”

Real Madrid are still four points behind league leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand. If Barcelona defeat city rivals Espanyol on Thursday, they will secure their 28th LaLiga title.

