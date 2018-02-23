After Real Madrid's impressive display on goals against Leganes, manager Zinedine Zidane again backed French striker Karim Benzema, who unsurprisingly failed to deliver for the defending La Liga holders. When asked about Benzema's form, Zidane said that he is unperturbed by Benzema's form this season. Zidane said that Benzema has done many good things for everyone else at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has backed trouble striker Karim Benzema once again by saying he is not worried about his poor goalscoring form this season. Benzema faced a backlash from Real Madrid supporters during his side’s away trip to Leganes on Wednesday. Zinedine Zidane’s men came from behind to lead the match 3-1 at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque with goals from Lucas Vasquez, Casemiro and Sergio Ramos. Despite playing an integral role in setting up goals of Lucas Vazquez and Casemiro in the first half, Benzema was still criticised by plenty of Madrid supporters for not getting his name on the score sheet.

After playing 18 games this season, Benzema has found the back of the net only three times in the Spanish La Liga this season. After playing 18 games this season, Benzema has found the back of the net only three times in the Spanish La Liga this season. With the series of dreadful performances on goal this season, Benzema is also linked with a possible move away to Liverpool. In a report filed by Don Balon, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp might fancy a bid for the French striker in the next summer transfer window. Defending Madrid striker, Zidane said that he would Benzema to score when reporters asked him about his goalscoring return for the Los Blancos.

ALSO READ: Europa League: Gattuso hits purple patch as AC Milan thump Ludogorets at San Siro

When Zidane was asked whether he is concerned about the form of former Lyon striker Benzema, the Frenchman said: “No, I’m not worried”. “It is the situation we have now. We would like him to score,” Zidane was quoted as saying on BeIN Sports. Highlighting his previous match performance against Betis, Zidane said that Benzema has performed well for everyone else in the team. “The other day against Betis he scored. Here he could not, but he has done many good things for everyone else,” he added.

ALSO READ: Europa League: Arsenal’s complacency to blame for Ostersunds defeat, says Wenger

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App