Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated clash against Real Sociedad in the Spanish League La Liga, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane addressed transfer rumours of star midfielder Isco linking him to various European giants such as Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. Zidane revealed he wants Isco to be a part of Real Madrid as the former Blancos legend said that the Spanish International should spend his whole life at Madrid.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane lashed out at critics favouring Isco’s exit on Friday ahead of his side’s La Liga clash with Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu. Zidane feels the Spanish international is an integral part of the Real Madrid squad and amid the speculations linking him away from Madrid, Zidane wants him to finish his career at the Bernabeu. After his arrival from Malaga in 2013, Isco has brought in new revelations by becoming Zidane’s first choice for orchestrating Real Madrid’s attack in the Spanish league. With Zidane giving Isco less substantial starts in the La Liga where Real Madrid’s title defence has been shattered emphatically by Clasico rivals FC Barcelona, rumours of Spanish international joining forces with the likes of Guardiola, Mourinho and Pochettino have been increased subsequently.

Addressing Isco’s transfer rumours Zidane anticipated the question asked by journalists in the pre-match presser and said he was glad that reporters asked him Real Madrid’s transfer policy. The French football legend then explained why Real Madrid are not fancying any heavyweight signing because he believes in his current squad. “I’m glad you’ve asked me. I was asked before [during the January transfer window] why weren’t we going to sign anyone,” Zidane told reporters. Zidane said Real Madrid will continue to work word with the players Zidane is currently working with. “I said I’ve always believed in my team and I will do until the very end. When I start something I get involved, I believe where I’m going, what I should be doing and I back the people I’m working with,” Zidane added.

The 45-year old then mentioned Isco and praised the agile midfielder who Zidane believes has proven his worth in the past. Rubbishing his possible move away from Madrid when the next transfer season arrives, Zidane said news of exit is nothing but lies. “I want Isco [in my team] and I want him to spend his whole life here,” Zidane said in a statement. “It’s a lie that I want Isco to be sold in the summer. Hopefully, we won’t hear any more of this,” Zidane added.