Former PSG president Charles Villeneuve revealed that two clubs always wanted Arsene Wenger as a coach. One was Bayern because the French coach spoke four different languages, including German, and another one was Real Madrid, he added. Villeneuve went on to say that he was also at a gymnasium in Italy where Real Madrid officials held concrete talks with Wenger to lure him away from Emirates stadium but he stayed at Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger’s managing career may have hit a snag in the final couple of years at Arsenal, with the Gunners failing to achieve continental qualification on two consecutive occasions, but it doesn’t lessen the overall glorious 22 years he spent with the North London outfit. There is no hiding the fact that the legendary Frenchman was linked to a host of top clubs across Europe throughout his stellar reign in England. A former top Paris Saint-Germain official on Sunday revealed that Arsene Wenger held crunch talks with Real Madrid but the move never materialised as Wenger had his heart set at Arsenal.

Villeneuve, who was a journalist before taking up the president role at Parc des Princes, reiterated that he has always been the fan of Arsene Wenger before admitting that the 69-year-old would be a shrewd appointment for PSG. On the other hand, Wenger has been heavily touted to make a comeback to coaching with AC Milan, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid being the favourite destinations to land him.

However, there is also speculation that Wenger might move back to his home country permanently but it remains unclear whether he will assume a coaching position or a management role. Even Villeneuve suggested that Wenger is still able to offer great services as a coach, not as a president.

Arsene Wenger joined Arsenal in the summer of 1996 and kickstarted a reign that will surpass any other. He brought more attacking and dynamic football to England and entertained masses with a sheer passing game. After a stellar 22-year stint with the Premier League giants, he hung up his boots in the summer of 2018 paving way for Unai Emery.

