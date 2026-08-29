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Home > Sports News > Real Madrid Champions League 2026-27 Fixtures: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Opponents And Venues | Inter Milan, Arsenal And More

Real Madrid Champions League 2026-27 Fixtures: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Opponents And Venues | Inter Milan, Arsenal And More

Real Madrid Champions League 2026-27 Schedule: Real Madrid will begin their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 campaign against Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu before facing Roma, RB Leipzig, AEK Athens, PSV Eindhoven, Arsenal, LASK and Shakhtar Donetsk during the league phase. The 15-time European champions will be aiming to make a strong start as they continue their quest for another Champions League title. Here is the complete Real Madrid Champions League schedule, including dates, opponents, venues and match timings in IST.

Real Madrid Champions League 2026-27 Schedule: Check Dates, Timings vs Arsenal, Inter Milan and More
Real Madrid Champions League 2026-27 Schedule: Check Dates, Timings vs Arsenal, Inter Milan and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 20:09 IST

Real Madrid Champions League 2026-27 Schedule: Real Madrid will begin their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 campaign against Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu before facing Roma, RB Leipzig, AEK Athens, PSV Eindhoven, Arsenal, LASK and Shakhtar Donetsk during the league phase. The 15-time European champions will be aiming to make a strong start as they continue their quest for another Champions League title. Here is the complete Real Madrid Champions League schedule, including dates, opponents, venues and match timings in IST.

Real Madrid Champions League 2026-27 Schedule: Full Fixtures

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan

  • Match: Real Madrid vs Inter Milan
  • Date: Tuesday, September 8, 2026
  • Time: 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday, September 9)
  • Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Roma vs Real Madrid

  • Match: Roma vs Real Madrid
  • Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026
  • Time: 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, October 15)
  • Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

  • Match: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
  • Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026
  • Time: 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, October 22)
  • Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid

  • Match: AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
  • Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026
  • Time: 10:15 PM IST
  • Venue: OPAP Arena, Athens, Greece

Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven

  • Match: Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven
  • Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026
  • Time: 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday, November 25)
  • Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Arsenal vs Real Madrid

  • Match: Arsenal vs Real Madrid
  • Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2026
  • Time: 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, December 10)
  • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, England

Real Madrid vs LASK

  • Match: Real Madrid vs LASK
  • Date: Tuesday, January 19, 2027
  • Time: 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday, January 20)
  • Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid

  • Match: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid
  • Date: Wednesday, January 27, 2027
  • Time: 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, January 28)
  • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan: Champions League Opener

Real Madrid will open their league-phase campaign at home against Inter Milan on September 8. The fixture brings together two of Europe’s most decorated clubs and will be the first of eight league-phase matches for the Spanish giants.

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Real Madrid vs Arsenal: Key Champions League Clash

One of the standout fixtures in Real Madrid’s league-phase schedule will come against Arsenal on December 9. The two clubs met in the quarter-finals of the 2024-25 Champions League, with Arsenal winning both legs and eliminating Madrid.

Real Madrid have never defeated Arsenal in the Champions League, having recorded one draw and suffered three defeats in their previous meetings. The December clash will therefore provide Madrid with an opportunity to improve their record against the Premier League club.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have faced Inter Milan 19 times in European competition. Their first meeting came in the 1964 European Cup final, when Inter secured a 3-1 victory.

Real Madrid Champions League 2026-27: Home Matches

Real Madrid will play four of their eight league-phase fixtures at the Santiago Bernabeu. The home games are against Inter Milan, RB Leipzig, PSV Eindhoven and LASK.

Real Madrid Champions League 2026-27: Away Matches

The four away fixtures for Real Madrid will see them travel to face Roma, AEK Athens, Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk. These matches will provide further tests for the 15-time European champions during the league phase.

Real Madrid’s Champions League Record

Real Madrid are the most successful club in Champions League history, having won the competition 15 times. They will now look to add another European crown after navigating the new league-phase format for the first time in the 2026-27 competition.

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Real Madrid Champions League 2026-27 Fixtures: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Opponents And Venues | Inter Milan, Arsenal And More
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Real Madrid Champions League 2026-27 Fixtures: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Opponents And Venues | Inter Milan, Arsenal And More
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Real Madrid Champions League 2026-27 Fixtures: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Opponents And Venues | Inter Milan, Arsenal And More
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