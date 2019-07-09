The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in a funk which worsened in the recently concluded La-Liga and UEFA Champions League. Can Hazard and other potential signings leave a better future for the Madrid team?

Spanish superclub Real Madrid has been known for producing and buying the greatest legends in football history. From Raúl González Blanco to David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, each and every name has its own fan base and following. It’s been said that Beckham made people watch football, while Cristiano Ronaldo is the reason why people still watch it. They have that X-factor in their game which made people love and adore them.

In July 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Real Madrid to Italian club Juventus in what was a shock for most Real Madrid fans. It was the biggest transfer then. Cristiano Ronaldo was sold to Juventus for around 100 million Euros. Many often wonder why did Ronaldo leave Real Madrid but it was as clear as chalk and cheese, the Madrid sojourn was over for the Portugal star.

Since then, Real Madrid’s fortunes have taken a nosedive in the leagues and tournaments. This has often seen them make an early exit from tournaments.

Experts say Real Madrid lost 12 matches in the recently concluded La-Liga 2018-2019 season. This is the highest number of losses Madrid have suffered ever since they got Cristiano Ronaldo over from Manchester United for 60 million Euros. Apart from the losses, they were knocked out of the Champion’s League 4-1 by a young, vibrant Ajax in the round of 16, another first for Madrid since May 2015.

Real Madrid will now have to pick up the pieces and assemble a great squad. In this aspect, they have signed on Belgian international Eden Hazard from Chelsea. The Daily Mail has reported that Real Madrid is looking to net Manchester United central midfielder Paul Pogba for 150 million Euros, though an expensive buy Pogba’s induction could spell the end for James Rodriguez.

Another aspect which had affected Real Madrid was the resignation of manager Zinedine Zidane. In his tenure from January 2016 to May 2018, Zidane led this superclub to win 3 straight UEFA Champions League titles.

Fans believed that Zidane’s resignation was another reason for the downfall of this superclub. But now that Zidane’s back in the manager’s seat since March 2019, Real Madrid can look forward to erasing the tains in the interregnum.

(By Umang Bhatia, an intern with NewsX.com)

He is on Twitter: @umangbhatia20

