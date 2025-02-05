Real Madrid Edge Leganes In A Copa del Rey Thriller, Secure Semi-Final Spot

In a thrilling encounter at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Real Madrid clinched a dramatic 3-2 victory over Leganes to book their place in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Competing in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals for only the second time in their history, Leganes came out strong. Diego Garcia forced a sharp save from Andriy Lunin, while Valentin Rosier squandered a golden opportunity, firing over from close range.

Despite the hosts’ dominance in the early stages, Real Madrid weathered the storm and soon capitalized on their first clear chance.

Modric and Endrick Fire Real into Commanding Lead

Against the run of play, Luka Modric opened the scoring in the 18th minute, calmly slotting the ball past Juan Soriano after a well-crafted move by Rodrygo.

Just seven minutes later, Endrick extended Madrid’s advantage, pouncing on a loose ball in the box to sweep home from eight yards, putting the visitors in a comfortable position.

Leganes showed tremendous resilience, refusing to bow out without a fight. They were handed a lifeline when Jacobo Ramon was penalized for a handball inside the box. Juan Cruz made no mistake from the spot, confidently netting his first goal since November.

Real Madrid had chances to restore their two-goal lead, but Federico Valverde and Endrick failed to convert. Leganes capitalized on this profligacy, drawing level when Cruz struck again following a clever cut-back from Darko Brasanac.

Garcia’s Last-Gasp Heroics

With the score tied at 2-2, both teams pushed for a winner. Brahim Diaz came close for Real, clipping a delicate effort onto the bar. At the other end, Dani Raba tested Lunin with a powerful drive, but the Madrid goalkeeper stood firm.

Deep into stoppage time, Diaz delivered an inch-perfect cross, which substitute Gonzalo Garcia met with a brilliant header, securing a dramatic victory for Real Madrid and his first senior goal for the club.

With this hard-fought win, Real Madrid advance to the semi-finals, demonstrating resilience and determination under pressure. The victory also highlights the emerging talent within the squad, as Gonzalo Garcia and Endrick continue to impress.

Los Blancos will now turn their attention to their next challenge as they seek to add yet another Copa del Rey title to their illustrious history.

