Eden Hazard has been a subject of transfer speculation since many days now with reports linking him to a move away to Real Madrid. There are also reports that the La Liga giants can move for Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski after Karim Benzema hinted at his exit from the Santiago Bernabeu side.

Real Madrid has reportedly launched a charm offensive for Eden Hazard after making him their number one target to replace now-departed Cristiano Ronaldo. There is also speculation doing rounds that Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is also in Los Blancos’ crosshair as they look to bolster their goalkeeping department which is currently headed by Keylor Navas.

If reports are to be believed then Real Madrid has tabled a bid in excess of 200 million pounds to secure the services of Eden Hazard who starred for Belgium in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup. The transfer of the Chelsea talisman is almost imminent after he made his desire to play for the Spanish capital club public.

Real Madrid is actively looking to replace Ronaldo who recently joined Serie A giants Juventus in a blockbuster 100 million euro move which will see him earn a hefty 30 million euro a year. It was understood that the Spanish outfit was pondering over the possibility of securing either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe but both of the Paris Saint Germain superstars have reiterated their desire to stay with the French outfit.

There are also reports that Real Madrid can move for Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski after Karim Benzema hinted at his exit from the Santiago Bernabeu side. The 30-year-old Polish international is in the final years of his contract and there is a possibility that he might join the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League winners.

The La Liga giants want to overhaul their goalkeeping department as well. Since their long-term target David De Gea stays resolved to Manchester United, they have shifted their interest to Eden Hazard’s Chelsea and Belgium teammate Thibaut Courtois. It is being reported that the towering goalkeeper might be available for as cheap as 35 million euros since he is in the final year of his contract.

