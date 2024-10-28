Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is reportedly “very angry” and has instructed the club to begin preparations for a specific replacement for Carlo Ancelotti following the team’s humiliating 0-4 loss to FC Barcelona in El Clasico. Sources indicate that this decision comes after the defeat, which has heightened concerns about Ancelotti’s future at the club.

Match Overview

In front of their home supporters at the Bernabeu, Real Madrid initially appeared to be the stronger side in the first half. However, they were ultimately overwhelmed by their arch-rivals, who gained a significant six-point lead at the top of La Liga with a performance that showcased Barcelona’s prowess on enemy territory.

Ancelotti’s Reaction

After the match, Ancelotti downplayed the severity of the defeat, suggesting that it was not significant enough to “throw everything in the trash.” Despite renewing his contract until 2026, he may still be allowed to complete his tenure, as there is a growing belief that his time with the club is nearing its end.

Transition Plans

Amid these developments, Perez has reportedly “given orders for Madrid to start advancing the arrival of Xabi Alonso for next season,” indicating a clear direction for the club’s future management. There is a notable disappointment regarding the team’s performance, especially after the high expectations that followed the signing of Kylian Mbappe.

Issues within the Squad

The recent retirement of Toni Kroos has highlighted gaps in the squad’s balance and intensity, both in domestic competitions and Europe, particularly after last season’s successes in La Liga and the Champions League. Furthermore, tensions have arisen over the insistence on renewing Ferland Mendy’s contract, which Perez opposed, as well as the mishandling of Arda Guler, who has seen limited playing time despite showing potential.

Alonso’s Prospective Return

While Perez tends to keep major decisions within a close circle, the board is reportedly aware of his preference for Alonso, a Madrid and Liverpool legend, to lead the team into a new era. Efforts to bring Alonso back to the Bernabeu will commence “as soon as possible.” Although Alonso recently renewed his contract with Bayer Leverkusen after leading them to their first Bundesliga title, he has a clause that allows him to leave at the end of the current season, paving the way for a potential return to Real Madrid.