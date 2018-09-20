Real Madrid began their Champions League journey without Ronaldo for the first time in 10 years and they did not look like any lesser side without him on the pitch. The defending champions started the match strongly and launched a barrage at Roma's defence from the first minute.

Real Madrid got off to an explosive start in UEFA Champions League without their former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo as they registered a resounding 3-0 victory over Roma in the group opener. Isco gave a first-half lead to Los Blancos thanks to a stunning free-kick while Gareth Bale was on the scoresheet as well. New-recruit Mariano Diaz scored a sensational goal from long-range rounding off the victory for his side.

Real Madrid began their Champions League journey without Ronaldo for the first time in 10 years and they did not look like any lesser side without him on the pitch. The defending champions started the match strongly and launched a barrage at Roma’s defence from the first minute.

From Marcelo to Sergio Ramos, everybody was having a go at the goal. But despite several chances at the net, Real Madrid failed to break a water-tight Roma defence. It was Isco who rose to the occasion and curled in a magnificent free-kick just before the half-time whistle.

In the second half, Gareth Bale made a marauding run down the left wing and unleashed a venomous strike with his strong foot making it 2-0 for the hosts. New-signing Mariano Diaz put the final nail in visitor’s coffin with an unbelievable goal and summed up the game 3-0.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo was not just cut a frustrated figure but his first Champions League game with Juventus turned out to be the one to forget. The 33-year-old Portuguese superstar was sent off in the 28th minute after he manhandled Valencia’s Murillo and the drama that followed was the highlight in Juve’s 2-0 victory.

@Cristiano gets red card, what do you think guys? Did he deserve it?? pic.twitter.com/KALol2qf6o — Film/photo 💎 (@jessykigen) September 20, 2018

