Real Madrid Set €160 Million Tag For Brazilian Star Vinicius Jr After Arsenal Interest: Report

Real Madrid have reportedly placed a €160 million price tag on Vinicius Junior amid growing interest from Arsenal, with the Premier League champions exploring a potential move for the Brazilian winger if contract negotiations at the Santiago Bernabeu continue to stall.

According to Diario Sport, the Spanish giants are not ruling out the possibility of selling Vinicius this summer, although discussions over a contract extension remain ongoing. The 26-year-old has entered the final year of his current deal, and despite months of negotiations, the two parties have yet to reach an agreement.

The uncertainty surrounding Vinicius’ future has alerted Arsenal, who are eager to reinforce their attack ahead of the new season. The north London club had identified Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers as their preferred target, but Chelsea reportedly hijacked the deal by agreeing a £117 million move for the England international. That development has pushed Arsenal to explore alternative options, with Vinicius emerging as one of the biggest names on their shortlist.

Real Madrid, however, are prepared to negotiate only if their valuation of €160 million is met. The club are also believed to be keen on resolving the player’s future sooner rather than later, whether that involves a new long-term contract or a record-breaking transfer.

Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon recently shed light on the ongoing negotiations, insisting that both Real Madrid and Vinicius remain keen to continue their partnership despite the current impasse.

“Real Madrid are keen on renewing Vinícius’ contract and he is also keen on staying at Madrid. As long as Vinicius’ side does not see Real Madrid making a stronger offer, that is, as long as there is not a genuine move toward Vinícius’ position, they don’t see the need to meet either,” de Mon said.

Despite the positive outlook, the lack of an agreement has encouraged Europe’s biggest clubs to monitor the situation closely. De Mon also suggested that Vinicius’ representatives are exploring the market while negotiations continue.

“Vinícius’ representatives, of course, have to do their job. To find out what the position would be of other clubs that might be interested in signing him, whether in 2026 or 2027,” he added.

The journalist further claimed that Liverpool are currently the only club capable of matching the Brazilian’s wage demands, although Arsenal remain interested in taking advantage of the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Vinicius has been one of Real Madrid’s standout performers since arriving from Flamengo in 2018, establishing himself among the world’s elite forwards. With his contract entering its final year and Arsenal circling, the coming weeks could prove decisive in determining whether the Brazilian remains at the Bernabeu or becomes the subject of one of football’s biggest transfer deals.