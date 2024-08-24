Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham On His Leg Injury: I Am Frustrated

Real Madrid player Jude Bellingham has been left “frustrated” after he picked up a muscle injury in his right leg, which will keep him out for a couple of weeks. Bellingham suffered an injury in his right leg’s plantaris muscle while training for Los Blancos’ upcoming match against Real Valladolid in La Liga.

Due to the injury, Bellingham has also been ruled out of England’s Nations League fixtures against Ireland and Finland.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram and expressed his frustration and wrote, “Nothing I hate more than missing games but trying to see the positive side and maybe my body is telling me it needs a bit more rest after a busy year. I’m very frustrated but I’ll be supporting the lads like a fan until I can rejoin them again in my best and strongest form. Thanks for your messages of concern and support. Lots of love and Hala Madrid!”

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Real Madrid’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti revealed that Belingham’s injury isn’t “too complicated.”

“[Bellingham] got a knock. We’re evaluating it. It was quite clear in terms of the evaluation. We lacked balance at times, and we have to work on that. It isn’t too complicated. When the problem is clear, there’s a clear solution,” Ancelotti said as quoted from ESPN.

Bellingham also sustained an injury in November last year. During Real Madrid’s encounter with Rayo Vallecano, Bellingham picked up a shoulder injury. During that period, the youngster wore a pad on his shoulder to prevent himself from aggravating the injury.

Last season, Bellingham put a stupendous performance on display.

In the 2023-2024 season, he scored 23 goals and attempted 13 assists after featuring in 42 matches.

Los Blancos began their title defence with a 1-1 draw against RCD Mallorca. Real Madrid will continue the hunt for their first win of the season against Real Valladolid on Sunday, August 25.

(With inputs from ANI)