Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has already established himself as one of the greatest to have graced the Champions League, he is the competition's all-time top scorer and has more goals to his name than 117 out of the 134 teams to have played in the elite competition. He is far ahead of the likes of PSG and Manchester City and has better goal record than Real's close rivals Atletico Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be a man on a mission, every time he takes the pitch for Real Madrid in the Champions League. The Portuguese superstar bagged a double in his team’s 3-1 victory over Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the opening leg of their Champions League tie to become the first ever player to have scored 100 goals for the Los Blancos. He once again proved decisive for Zinedine Zidane to clear the dark clouds hovering over his Real Madrid future and owned his latest Champions League feat. With 117 goals in 150 games for Real and Manchester United, incredible Cristiano Ronaldo has more goals in the top European competition than a host of top teams from across the globe to have played in the tournament.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for Real against PSG to level the score after the Paris outfit took a 35th-minute lead through French midfielder Adrien Rabiot. He then bagged his brace in the 83rd minute to take his Champions League goal tally to a staggering 101 for Real and earn an advantage against Neymar-led PSG. He might not have been the best player on the pitch in the game but was effective and delivered when required. Ronaldo had 16 goals from six season at Manchester United and he added another 101 nine seasons for the Madrid outfit.

Cementing his status as a Champions League great, Ronaldo is the competition’s all-time top scorer with 117 goals and he doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon. Barcelona talisman and Ronaldo’s eternal rival Lionel Messi is the closest with 97 goals for the Camp Nou outfit. Ronaldo’s goalscoring stats are better than 117 out of the 137 teams who have played in the Champions League. The likes of Monaco (114 goals), Serie A giants Roma (107), Premier League leaders Manchester City (99) are all behind the stellar forward who is unstoppable in Europe.

The 32-year-old has been brilliant in the Champions League but has failed to find the momentum in the La Liga where his side sit at the fourth position, 17 points adrift leaders Barcelona. But that is unlikely to affect Ronaldo who goes strong in his goal-scoring business. Thanks to his attacking prowess, Real Madrid stand on top of the Champions League goalscoring table with 523 goals in 245 games played so far. Barcelona (468), Bayern Munich (428) and Manchester United (362) follow are far from hounding Real’s magnificent record.

Real Madrid will face PSG in the returning leg of their Champions last-16 tie in Paris with Ronaldo getting yet another opportunity to better his personal record and ensure his team don’t lose the 2-goals advantage from Santiago Bernabeu.