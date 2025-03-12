Home
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Real Madrid Triumphs Over Atletico In Penalty Shootout Thriller To Reach UCL Quarterfinals

Real Madrid will now face Arsenal in the quarterfinals, while Atletico Madrid will shift focus to domestic competitions, including La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid Triumphs Over Atletico In Penalty Shootout Thriller To Reach UCL Quarterfinals


Real Madrid secured a dramatic victory over city rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg, triumphing in a tense penalty shootout at the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday. The defending champions progressed to the quarterfinals after prevailing 4-2 on penalties following a 1-0 defeat in regulation time, which left the aggregate score tied at 2-2.

Atletico made a dream start, opening the scoring within the first 30 seconds through Conor Gallagher, who capitalized on a move that sliced through Real Madrid’s defense. The early goal set the tone for an intense encounter, with both sides battling fiercely for control. Real Madrid had a golden opportunity to equalize in the second half when Kylian Mbappe won a penalty, but Vinicius Jr. skied his effort over the crossbar, prolonging the deadlock.

The match extended into extra time, but neither side could break the stalemate, forcing a decisive penalty shootout. Julian Alvarez and Marcos Llorente missed their spot-kicks for Atletico, while Lucas Vazquez faltered for Real Madrid. A controversial moment ensued when Alvarez appeared to score but was penalized by VAR for a double touch, as he slipped while taking his penalty. The decision sparked widespread debate, adding to the night’s high drama.

With the shootout hanging in the balance, Real Madrid defender Toni Rudiger stepped up to take the final kick. His effort was nearly saved by Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak but ultimately found the back of the net, sealing Madrid’s place in the next round.

Quarterfinals

Real Madrid will now face Arsenal in the quarterfinals, while Atletico Madrid will shift focus to domestic competitions, including La Liga and the Copa del Rey. Diego Simeone’s men will look to regroup ahead of their crucial league clash against FC Barcelona on Sunday, with both teams closely contesting the top spots.

The thrilling Madrid derby showcased the fierce rivalry and high stakes of the Champions League, reinforcing Real Madrid’s reputation as Europe’s elite club. With their sights set on yet another continental triumph, Los Blancos will be eager to continue their pursuit of glory in the quarterfinals.

