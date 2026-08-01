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Home > Sports News > Real Madrid vs Fiorentina Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch, Predicted Lineups, Team News And Injury Updates

Real Madrid vs Fiorentina Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch, Predicted Lineups, Team News And Injury Updates

Real Madrid face Fiorentina in a high-profile Club Friendly 2026 at Wörthersee Stadion, Austria. With Denzel Dumfries, Endrick, Arda Guler and Federico Valverde expected to feature, Los Blancos aim to continue pre-season preparations. Fans can watch via FanCode and Real Madrid TV.

Real Madrid and Fiorentina will clash in a pre-season club friendly. Image Credit: X
Real Madrid and Fiorentina will clash in a pre-season club friendly. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 18:46 IST

Real Madrid vs Fiorentina Prediction: Real Madrid will continue their preparation for the next La Liga season with a very big pre-season game against Fiorentina on Saturday at the Wrthersee Stadion Klagenfurt, Austria, 1 August. That game will not only be the first time that Real Madrid of the new era under Jos Mourinho will feature in front of a big TV audience but also give fans a nice little preview showing off some top-class summer signings plus talents of the youth squad.

Most of Madrid’s stars from the World Cup are still on a holiday break or slowly making their way back to training sessions, but Fiorentina are going in pretty much with a ready-made team where senior goalkeeper David De Gea and a striker Moise Kean will play starring roles. As is the case with many Italian clubs, this friendly game is the perfect opportunity for them to gauge themselves against a huge club from abroad before they take on their league campaign.

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Real Madrid vs Fiorentina Match Details

  • Match: Real Madrid vs Fiorentina
  • Competition: Club Friendly 2026
  • Date: August 1, 2026
  • Venue: Wörthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt, Austria
  • Kick-off: 9:30 PM IST / 6:00 PM CET

Real Madrid vs Fiorentina Live Streaming Details

Real Madrid TV will show an uninterrupted broadcast of the match. Indian supporters can also get in on the action either by live streaming on various channels that have the Club Friendlies, like FanCode, or through FanCode. The accessibility of the streaming may differ based on the locality.

Real Madrid Team News

Real Madrid have announced a predominantly young squad for their journey to Austria. The freshly signed Denzel Dumfries will be at their disposal and might even have an unofficial debut, as academy striker Carlos Esp is expected to also be present at the match. However, the Spaniards will lose a few big names, with Thibaut Courtois, der Milito, Ral Asencio and Rodrygo reportedly being kept out with injuries, while Franco Mastantuono has been omitted due to ongoing deliberations of a potential loan move.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup: Lunin; Dumfries, Joan Martinez, Alvaro Carreras, Fortea; Valverde, Camavinga, Arda Guler; Daniel Yanez, Endrick, Jacobo.

Fiorentina Team News

Franca’s Fiorentina, in their latest outing, have opted to start with a formidable starting Xl that includes David De Gea, Robin Gosens, Nicol Fagioli, and Moise Kean. The main injury problem for the Viola is their left-back, Fabiano Parisi; he will remain suspended.

Fiorentina Predicted Lineup: De Gea; Dodo, Pongracic, Ranieri, Gosens; Mandragora, Fagioli; Colpani, Gudmundsson, Sohm; Kean.

Real Madrid vs Fiorentina Prediction

Real Madrid still have very good squad depth and players of top quality despite not having several of their regular first team players. They are likely not to have any major issues in midfield, where the likes of Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Guler are expected to take charge, whereas Endrick will definitely have the freedom of expression with which attackers get a chance to shine. Fiorentina could create some sort of a challenge by playing on the counterattack through their forwards like Kean and Gudmundsson, but Real Madrid still seem to be superior because of their better overall talent level, which will give them the advantage.

Real Madrid vs Fiorentina Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Fiorentina

Also Read: SAFF Championship 2026 Draw: India, Pakistan Clubbed in Same Group as Football Rivals Set For Blockbuster Clash

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Real Madrid vs Fiorentina Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch, Predicted Lineups, Team News And Injury Updates
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Real Madrid vs Fiorentina Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch, Predicted Lineups, Team News And Injury Updates
Real Madrid vs Fiorentina Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch, Predicted Lineups, Team News And Injury Updates
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