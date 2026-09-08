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Home > Sports News > Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Match Prediction: Can Jose Mourinho Start on Winning Note in Champions League? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Match Prediction: Can Jose Mourinho Start on Winning Note in Champions League? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Match Prediction: Real Madrid will begin their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 campaign against Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday (Sep 8). Jose Mourinho's side will be looking to bounce back from their 0-1 defeat against Real Betis in La Liga, while Italian champions Inter Milan enter the contest after a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Napoli. Here are all the details, including match information, live streaming, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Match Prediction: Can Jose Mourinho Start on Winning Note in Champions League? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Match Prediction: Can Jose Mourinho Start on Winning Note in Champions League? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 16:58 IST

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Match Prediction: Real Madrid will begin their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 campaign against Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday (Sep 8). Jose Mourinho’s side will be looking to bounce back from their 0-1 defeat against Real Betis in La Liga, while Italian champions Inter Milan enter the contest after a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Napoli. Here are all the details, including match information, live streaming, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Champions League Match Details

  • Match: Real Madrid vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2026-27
  • Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026
  • Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League match live on the Sony Sports Network.

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How to Watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Live Streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Probable Playing XI

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Bellingham, Valverde; Diomande, Diaz, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe

Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Martinez; Bastoni, Bisseck, Akanji; Diouf, Barella, Jones, Calhanoglu, Augusto; Martinez, Thuram

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Team News

Real Madrid will be eager to put their disappointing 0-1 La Liga defeat against Real Betis behind them as they begin their European campaign. The record Champions League champions last lifted the trophy in 2024, when they secured their 15th title, and will be under pressure to challenge for silverware after going trophyless in the past two seasons.

Inter Milan head into the Champions League opener with confidence after producing a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory against Napoli. The Italian champions will look to carry that momentum into their European campaign and cause problems for Real Madrid at the Bernabéu.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Match Prediction

Real Madrid will enter the contest as favourites given their home advantage, Champions League pedigree and quality across the squad. However, Inter Milan’s strong recent result against Napoli means they cannot be taken lightly. Real Madrid will be determined to respond after their La Liga defeat, and Jose Mourinho’s side could start their Champions League campaign with a narrow victory at the Santiago Bernabéu.

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Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Match Prediction: Can Jose Mourinho Start on Winning Note in Champions League? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Tags: Champions League

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Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Match Prediction: Can Jose Mourinho Start on Winning Note in Champions League? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
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