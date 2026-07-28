Real Madrid vs Leganés Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

With José Mourinho getting appointed in his second stint as the manager of Real Madrid, he will look to continue his tenure with a win against Leganés on Tuesday behind closed doors in a training-ground friendly. The game follows their 1-0 victory over Alcorcon 1-0 in the last warm-up game.

In the wake of a rare trophy-less season, Madrid experienced significant changes over the summer. They finished second to Barcelona in La Liga and exited the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage. Their attempt to take a new direction failed, prompting president Florentino Pérez to return to familiar territory by appointing José Mourinho as manager.

Mourinho, though not the same as in his prime, is trusted by Pérez to lead the team. The squad is notably different from the one that finished the 2025–26 season, with new arrivals delayed by World Cup commitments. Fans should expect Mourinho’s revamped Madrid to take shape by the start of La Liga on August 22.

AS Cannes vs AS Roma Match Details

Match: Real Madrid vs Leganés

Real Madrid vs Competition: Club Friendly 2026

Club Friendly 2026 Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano , Madrid

, Madrid Local Time: 6 :00 PM CEST

:00 PM CEST India Time (IST): 9 :30 PM IST

Where to Watch AS Cannes vs AS Roma Live on TV?

Since the match will be played behind closed doors, there are reportedly no broadcasters for the same.

Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano , Madrid report

During a fixture of Real Madrid Women’s Champions League against Arsenal in March 2025, the pitch came massively under the scanner, with fans calling it ‘terrible’, given how it looked after a heavy downpour. It remains to be seen how the track looks for this game.

Predicted Playing XI

Real Madrid XI: Andriy Lunin, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jacobo Ramón Martínez, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras, Eduardo Camavinga, Franco Mastantuono, Arda Güler, Palacios, Gonzalo García.

Leganés XI: Juan Soriano, Rubén Peña, Gonzalo Aguilar López, Ignasi Miquel, Marvel Antolín Garzón, Amadou Diawara, Youssef Kechta, Naim García, Dani Rodríguez, Roberto López, Álex Millán.

Match Prediction

Although Real Madrid will once again miss Kylian Mbappe in the XI, Real Madrid are expected to beat Leganes, given the magnitude of players in the line-up. Hence, the prediction is for Real Madrid to win.

Also Read: When Will Gukesh D Play Next? FIDE World Championship 2026 Schedule Announced For Title Defence