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Home > Sports News > Real Madrid vs Malaga: Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe Shine as Real Madrid Cruise to 4-0 Win in La Liga

Real Madrid vs Malaga: Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe Shine as Real Madrid Cruise to 4-0 Win in La Liga

Real Madrid defeated Malaga 4-0 in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Jude Bellingham scoring and inspiring an own goal, Kylian Mbappe adding his fourth goal of the season, and Arda Guler sealing victory as Los Blancos secured a third consecutive league win.

Real Madrid defeated Malaga 4-0 at Santiago Bernabeu. Image Credit: X/@realmadrid
Real Madrid defeated Malaga 4-0 at Santiago Bernabeu. Image Credit: X/@realmadrid

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 09:08 IST

Real Madrid vs Malaga: Real Madrid defeated Malaga 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday to extend their winning streak in La Liga. After putting on yet another outstanding effort in front of their home crowd, the hosts secured their third straight league victory.

Jude Bellingham Puts Real Madrid in Front

Real Madrid took control of the match early and had already secured the result within the opening half-hour. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a brilliant solo effort, beating multiple defenders before calmly finishing past goalkeeper A. Herrero.

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Seven minutes later, Bellingham was involved again as his header inside the box led to Real Madrid’s second goal. After a clearance attempt from C. Puga, the ball deflected off Herrero and ended up in the net, giving the hosts a 2-0 lead.

Kylian Mbappe Scores to Put Los Blancos up by Three Goals

Kylian Mbappe then extended Real Madrid’s advantage in the 30th minute with a stunning volley. The French forward converted Trent Alexander-Arnold’s precise cross from the right flank with a composed finish to score his fourth goal of the season. Malaga tried to fight back before half-time, but Rafa R.’s effort in the 43rd minute struck the post, leaving Real Madrid with a comfortable 3-0 lead at the break.

After the restart, Real Madrid continued to dominate possession and create chances. Bellingham came close to adding another goal in the 55th minute with a powerful left-footed strike that narrowly missed the target.

The visitors had a late opportunity to reduce the deficit when referee Juan Martinez awarded a penalty following a handball incident, but the decision was overturned after a VAR review.

Real Madrid vs Malaga: Arda Guler Scores in Injury Time

In stoppage time, Arda Guler completed the scoring after finishing off a counter-attack initiated by himself, with Vinicius Jr. providing the assist.

The victory marked Real Madrid’s third straight win in La Liga and their second consecutive emphatic home victory at the Santiago Bernabeu. The team continued their strong start to the season under manager Jose Mourinho.

Also Read: Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League 2026-27: Cole Palmer Seals 4-3 Win as Emiliano Martinez Makes Eventful Chelsea Debut

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Real Madrid vs Malaga: Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe Shine as Real Madrid Cruise to 4-0 Win in La Liga
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Real Madrid vs Malaga: Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe Shine as Real Madrid Cruise to 4-0 Win in La Liga
Real Madrid vs Malaga: Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe Shine as Real Madrid Cruise to 4-0 Win in La Liga
Real Madrid vs Malaga: Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe Shine as Real Madrid Cruise to 4-0 Win in La Liga
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