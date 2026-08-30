Real Madrid vs Malaga LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Real Madrid vs Malaga LIVE Streaming: Real Madrid will welcome newly promoted Malaga to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, August 30, looking to maintain their perfect start to the 2026-27 La Liga season. Jose Mourinho’s side have won their opening two matches and can temporarily move to the top of the table with another victory, while Malaga are still searching for their first points since returning to Spain’s top flight. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Real Madrid vs Malaga live on TV and online in the UK, USA and India.

Real Madrid vs Malaga La Liga Match Details

Match: Real Madrid vs Malaga, La Liga 2026-27

Real Madrid vs Malaga, La Liga 2026-27 Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026

Sunday, August 30, 2026 Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain Kick-off Time: 8:30 PM IST / 5:00 PM Spain Time / 4:00 PM UK Time / 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Malaga Live on TV in India?

There will be no television broadcast of the Real Madrid vs Malaga La Liga match in India.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Malaga Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of Real Madrid vs Malaga on FanCode. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 30.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Malaga Live in the UK?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch Real Madrid vs Malaga live on Premier Sports. The match will also be available to stream on Disney+. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:00 PM UK time on Sunday, August 30.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Malaga Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch Real Madrid vs Malaga live on ESPN Deportes, while streaming will be available on ESPN+. The fixture will begin at 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT) on Sunday, August 30.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Malaga Live in Spain?

Fans in Spain can watch Real Madrid vs Malaga live on DAZN La Liga. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM local time on Sunday, August 30.