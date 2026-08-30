Real Madrid vs Malaga Prediction: Who Will Win La Liga 2026-27 Clash? Check Predicted Lineups, Team News

Real Madrid vs Malaga Prediction: Real Madrid want to keep up their excellent 100% record in the 2026-27 La Liga season as they host newly promoted Malaga at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, August 30. Jose Mourinho’s team have picked up two victories from as many league games, and they would want to stretch the winning streak to three without conceding a goal on the last game day before internationals.

Malaga, after having picked up just one point after four games, will have their toughest clash with the reigning champions. The visitors must be solid defensively if they are to get anything from this game against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Malaga: Match Details

Match: Real Madrid vs Malaga

Competition: La Liga 2026-27

Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Kick-off: 5:00 PM CEST / 8:30 PM IST

Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid has had an exceptional start under new coach Mourinho, winning two of their first two matches. Espanyol was handed a 2-1 defeat in the first game, and this was followed up with another convincing victory over Sociedad.

Star attacking player Mbappe has already become a threat, and he leads this team’s scorer chart with 3 goal contributions. Bellingham has provided valuable support and already has one goal in the first two matches; the most pressing issue is squad rotation.

In their opening few games, Madrid have faced a very tight schedule, with three league games packed into only eight days. So, Mourinho may want to rest or even change personnel when Malaga hosts them, but not so that the quality will really decrease, as they will still have enough to win.

Malaga Preview

Malaga have experienced quite a tough transition back into first division football. They lost the first match and, after a long period, drew the second, bringing them in with only 1 point after two matches.

The main difficulty that Malaga will face at the Bernabeu is that of keeping a Real Madrid star-studded attacker from producing a lot of chances. They have only converted one of their scoring opportunities so far, and the only player that has found the back of the net is Chupe. From the middle of the pitch, Dani Lorenzo will probably lead with some support from Izan and Dotor.

La Liga: Real Madrid vs Malaga Predicted Starting Lineup

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Lineup: Thibaut Courtois, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Antonio Rüdiger, Marc Cucurella, Federico Valverde, Bernardo Silva, Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe

Malaga Predicted Starting Lineup: Alfonso Herrero, Carlos Puga, Recio, Nelson Galilea, Salinas, Izan, Dotor, Dani Lorenzo, David Larrubia, Rafita, Chupe

Real Madrid vs Malaga Prediction

Real Madrid are the clear favourites heading into the match. The difference in class between the two teams is very visible, and Madrid are also playing at home and have won both of their previous games. Real Madrid’s strong attacking play is due to Mbappe’s great form at the start of the season, giving Madrid a great advantage.

A tight Malaga could give Madrid a lot of problems, but for 90 minutes to keep Real Madrid’s forwards at bay at Bernabeu is a really difficult task.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Malaga

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