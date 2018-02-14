On Wednesday, Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid will host Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. Record-breaking goal scorer for Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the charge for the defending champions alongside Welsh winger Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Luca Modric, Toni Kroos, In defence, Madrid will have familiar faces of club captain Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Raphael Varane and Nacho. Representing PSG will be the formidable trio of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and French teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe. The heavyweight clash will start at 1:15 AM IST on Wednesday.

Chasing record-breaking history with their successive European triumph in the UEFA Champions League, defending champions Real Madrid will feature in the clash of titans on Wednesday as Zinedine Zidane’s men host Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Rampant PSG are spearheaded by Brazilian superstar Neymar, who used to haunt Galacticos in FC Barcelona outfit. Along with Neymar, French sensation Kylian Mbappe, Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani and club captain Thiago Silva will headline Paris lineup. To counter the PSG challenge, Real Madrid will bank on the form of stalwart Cristiano Ronaldo, Welsh winger Gareth Bale, striker Karim Benzema, midfield maestro Luca Modric and leading defender Sergio Ramos.

Following their dreadful run in Europe’s biggest competition where they surprisingly came second in Group H behind Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid were destined to collide with PSG after the draw for the Round of 16 came out. For Zinedine Zidane’s men their first test in their title defence this season has the pedigree of a semi-final where their chances of witnessing a knockout blow in initial stages of the tournament are higher than ever. Their opponents, PSG are currently considered as the dark horses of Europe’s biggest spectacle in football. With monumental signings like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Dani Alves, Unai Emery’s sides are created in such manner which guarantees them the prestigious silverware this season.

The Ligue 1 giants are undefeated in the UEFA Champions League this season. After sweeping flawless victories against their Group B opponents including the likes of Bayern Munich, Emery’s men have hit the ground running this season. Their ruthless, relentless and rampant run over Bayern Munich at Parc des Princes even led to the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti. What Real Madrid are facing is their biggest nightmare which supposedly should’ve come at the business end of the competition. The Madrid-PSG clash has full potential to stand out as UEFA Champions League’s match of the season 2017-18.

Real Madrid Squad: