As Real Madrid are set to lock horns with Ligue 1 giants PSG in the most anticipated clash of this season’s UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, a former Blancos legend has shared his desire to see Brazilian talisman Neymar teaming with his most fierce opponents in future. Real Madrid legend Guti said that he wants Neymar to fancy a move to Santiago Bernabeu from Parc des Princes. Neymar joined PSG this season and became world’s most expensive player after completing a blockbuster €222million move from Real Madrid’s El Clasico giants FC Barcelona in 2017.

The 25-year old Brazilian has netted 28 goals in 27 appearances for PSG and is also an integral part of Unai Emery’s formidable attacking lineup comprising of French teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe and Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani. With Neymar sparking penalty-free controversies with his Paris counterpart Edinson Cavani in the initial stages of the season, the Brazilian is heavily linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid. Neymar is also backed by many football pundits as the successor of Ballon D’or holder Cristiano Ronaldo who recently turned 33.

Sources also suggest that the La Liga and UEFA Champions League holders will swap their record-breaking goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo with PSG talisman Neymar. When Spanish veteran Guti was asked whether Neymar will take the realm from Portuguese goal machine at Santiago Bernabeu, the 41-year said he wants Neymar and Ronaldo in white. Guti, who almost spent his entire career in Madrid considers Neymar as one of the best players in modern football.

“Neymar is a different player. He is among the best three in the world. What we like is to see the best in the world,” Guti was quoted as saying by Radio Marca.”If the cost is that Cristiano is not at Real Madrid, you have to think about it. “But what I want is to see Neymar with Ronaldo in white,” added the three-time Champions League winner with Madrid.