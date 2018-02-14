Defending champions Real Madrid starring Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos will hots Paris Saint Germain led by former FC Barcelona Neymar alongside Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Zinedine's Zidane men previously tasted defeats on two separate occasions with 2 draws in all competitions. The match will start at 1:15AM IST. Scroll down below to find the match details of the heavyweight clash.

Reigning European champions and La Liga holders Real Madrid are set to host perhaps the biggest clash of the this season’s UEFA Champions League by welcoming French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Despite being a veteran side in Europe’s biggest competition by winning the tournament 12 times, Real Madrid have previously tasted defeats on two separate occasions with 2 draws in all competitions. The Paris club knocked out Los Blancos in the 1992/93 UEFA Cup and also in the 1993/94 Winners Cup.

Both defeats of Real Madrid have come in the quarter-finals. Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid and Unai Emery’s PSG last met in 2015/16 season of the Champions League where Real dominated the group with a goalless draw and 1-0 win at home over PSG. Continuing their longest run in the history of Champions League, Madrid are playing their 21st consecutive season. Creating sets of records every season, their last season’s semi-final appearance where they eliminated Atletico Madrid to reach the final with Juventus (which they eventually won 4-1) was also their 7th consecutive appearance in semis.

Here’s LIVE streaming details and everything you need to know about the UEFA Champions League encounter between Real Madrid and PSG:

When and where is the Champions League clash between Real Madrid and PSG?

The famous Santiago Bernabeu stadium will host Unai Emery’s PSG in UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. The second leg will be played on 7th March at Parc Des Princes in Paris, France.



What time is the Champions League game between Real Madrid and PSG?

The Round of 16 clash between defending champions Real Madrid against PSG will kickstart at 1:15 AM IST.



Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Liverpool vs Porto? Which channel will air the match live?

You can watch the LIVE action from Bernabeu will on Sony TV network in India. The match can be also followed on Sonyliv.com and Sonliv mobile app.