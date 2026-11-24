Real Madrid vs PSV LIVE Streaming: Real Madrid will host PSV Eindhoven at the Santiago Bernabéu in their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league phase clash on Tuesday (Nov 24). Jose Mourinho’s side will aim to extend their winning run and maintain their perfect record in the competition, while PSV will look to improve their position in the race for a knockout-stage spot. Real Madrid are currently second in the league phase standings, while PSV sit 24th after collecting four points from their opening four matches. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, TV broadcast, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Real Madrid vs PSV UEFA Champions League Match Details

Match: Real Madrid vs PSV, UEFA Champions League 2026-27

Real Madrid vs PSV, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Date: Tuesday (Nov 24), 2026

Tuesday (Nov 24), 2026 Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain Kick-off Time: 1:30 AM IST (Wednesday, Nov 25)

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs PSV Live on TV?

In India, the Real Madrid vs PSV Champions League match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network. Fans in the UK can watch the fixture on TNT Sports 2, while viewers in the USA can follow the action on Paramount+. In Germany, the match will be available on DAZN.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs PSV Live Streaming?

Indian viewers can watch the Real Madrid vs PSV match live on the SonyLiv app and website. Fans in the USA can stream the game on Paramount+, while viewers in the UK can follow it through HBO Max. DAZN will provide live streaming coverage in Germany.

Real Madrid vs PSV Team News

Real Madrid will be without Raul Asencio, Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy due to injuries. Vinicius Junior is expected to return to the starting XI, while Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler could be rested. PSV are set to miss Sami Ouaissa, Alassane Plea, Jerdy Schouten and Adamo Nagalo, while Mauro Junior is doubtful.

Real Madrid vs PSV Predicted Playing XIs

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Rudiger, Cucurella; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Diomande, Diaz, Vinicius; Mbappe.

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Sano, Fernandez; Perisic, Mijnans, Van Bommel; Til.