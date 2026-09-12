Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Jose Mourinho’s Side Bounce Back? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga Match Preview, Live Streaming: Real Madrid will host Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, September 12, with Los Blancos looking to bounce back after two tough and physical games against Real Betis and Inter Milan. With the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid coming up just a few days later, Jose Mourinho is expected to make use of his squad depth and rest some key players. Here are all the details, including match timing, venue, TV broadcast, live streaming, team news and probable playing XIs.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga Match Details

Match: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2026-27

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2026-27 Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026

Saturday, September 12, 2026 Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Sunday, September 13)

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Live on TV in India?

There will be no television broadcast of the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga match in India.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga match live on FanCode. Viewers in Spain can follow the fixture on DAZN La Liga, while fans in the USA can watch it on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

Real Madrid head into the contest after two demanding matches against Real Betis and Inter Milan. With the highly anticipated Derbi against Atletico Madrid approaching, Jose Mourinho is expected to rotate his squad and give some players a rest while relying on the depth available to him.

Rayo Vallecano will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu looking to make the most of any changes in the Real Madrid lineup. The visitors are expected to stick with a balanced setup as they prepare to face one of the strongest sides in La Liga.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Probable Playing XIs

Real Madrid Probable XI: Thibaut Courtois, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Eduardo Camavinga, Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe.

Rayo Vallecano Probable XI: Augusto Cardenas, Andrei Ratiu, Florian Lejeune, Abdul Mumin, Sergio Pedrosa, Unai Lopez, Valentin, Giorgi Tsitaishvili, Unai Lopez, Alvaro Garcia, Sergio Camello.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Match Prediction

Real Madrid are likely to have the edge at the Santiago Bernabeu despite the expected rotation. The presence of attacking quality such as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler could make the difference, while Rayo Vallecano will look to take advantage of any weaknesses created by the hosts’ squad changes. Real Madrid are expected to secure a narrow victory.