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Home > Sports News > Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Match Preview

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Match Preview

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig prediction, predicted lineups, injury news, and live streaming details for the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 clash on October 21. Discover Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, match timings, SonyLIV streaming, and our 3-1 score prediction.

Real Madrid will face RB Leipzig in tonight's UEFA Champions League clash. Image Credit: X
Real Madrid will face RB Leipzig in tonight's UEFA Champions League clash. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 22:55 IST

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Prediction: Real Madrid welcome RB Leipzig in a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League 2026-27 fixture on October 21, with the Spanish giants looking to strengthen their European campaign. The contest promises an intriguing tactical battle, as Madrid’s experience in continental football meets Leipzig’s pressing intensity and attacking ambition.

Los Blancos will look to make home advantage count, relying on their individual quality and ability to deliver in decisive moments. Leipzig, meanwhile, will need discipline in midfield and clinical finishing to trouble one of Europe’s most successful clubs.

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Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Match Details

Competition: UEFA Champions League 2026-27, League Phase

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026 (local time)

Kick-off: 9:00 PM CEST / 12:30 AM IST on October 22

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV

Live Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network. 

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Predicted Starting Lineups

Real Madrid predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni; Yan Diomande, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Kylian Mbappe.

RB Leipzig predicted XI: Maarten Vandevoordt; Ridle Baku, Willi Orban, Castello Lukeba, David Raum; Ezechiel Banzuzi, Neil El Aynaoui; Brajan Gruda, Christopher Nkunku, Antonio Nusa; Romulo. 

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Injury News

Real Madrid will also be without Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy and Raul Asencio, who are all unavailable due to knee, hip, and leg injuries respectively.

For Leipzig, Christoph Baumgartner (hamstring) and Assan Ouedraogo (shoulder) will not be playing, which could affect Leipzig’s midfield options. Madrid’s defensive depth may also be impacted by their own absences.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Madrid come into the game riding a high after a 4-3 win over Roma in their previous Champions League game and a 4-1 home league win over Sevilla. Expect Mbappe’s ruthless finishing and Bellingham’s imaginative play to cause problems for a Leipzig team that shipped six goals in their last game against Bayern.

Leipzig are capable of causing problems on the counter attack, but Madrid at home and their greater experience in the competition give them the edge.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 RB Leipzig

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Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Match Preview
Tags: Real Madrid vs RB LeipzigUEFA Champions League

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Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Match Preview

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Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Match Preview
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Match Preview
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Match Preview
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Match Preview
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Match Preview

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