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Home > Sports News > Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Troy Parrott Haunts Jose Mourinho as Kylian Mbappe Misses Penalty in Shock La Liga Defeat

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Troy Parrott Haunts Jose Mourinho as Kylian Mbappe Misses Penalty in Shock La Liga Defeat

Real Madrid suffered their first La Liga 2026-27 defeat after a 1-0 loss to Real Betis at La Cartuja. Former Tottenham striker Troy Parrott scored the decisive goal, while Kylian Mbappe missed a stoppage-time penalty as Los Blancos failed to equalise.

Real Betis defeated Real Madrid 1-0 at home. Image Credit: X/@RealBetis
Real Betis defeated Real Madrid 1-0 at home. Image Credit: X/@RealBetis

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 08:31 IST

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Real Madrid lost 1-0 against Real Betis at La Cartuja, suffering their first loss of the La Liga season. In a closely contested match, Troy Parrott’s second-half comeback proved to be crucial. The former Tottenham striker came off the bench to score the winner against his ex-boss, Jose Mourinho’s side.

Real Madrid Start Strongly

Madrid started strongly and created two clear opportunities inside the opening 15 minutes. Arda Güler’s cross found Dean Huijsen, whose acrobatic effort was denied by the Betis goalkeeper, before Vinicius Jr.’s strike from a tight angle hit the post following another dangerous delivery from the Turkish midfielder.

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The visitors continued to threaten, with Jude Bellingham creating a major chance just before half-time. The England midfielder’s through ball released Vinicius, who set up Kylian Mbappe inside the box, but Betis defenders blocked both attempts from the French forward.

Madrid came close again in stoppage time before the break when the Betis goalkeeper saved Bellingham’s header, while Huijsen’s follow-up effort struck the crossbar.

The tempo dropped after the interval, but Madrid remained dangerous. Mbappe missed a chance after Huijsen’s interception set him up in the box, while Thibaut Courtois denied Betis’ Deossa with a fine save.

Troy Parrott Scores Winner Against Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid

However, Parrott reacted quickest to score from the rebound in the 80th minute after Courtois had stopped a header from a corner, giving Betis the lead. Parrott and even Real Betis owes some of their success from last night to opposition manager, Jose Mourinho. The Irish had shared the dressing room at Tottenham when Mourinho was the manager of the North London club. The Portuguese had famously given Parrott his Premier League debut in a 5-0 win in 2019. Seven years later, Parrott ended Los Blancos’ winning start to the season.

Real Madrid Fails to Equalise; Kylian Mbappe’s Spot Kick Saved

Madrid pushed for an equaliser late in the game. Mbappe’s attempted chip struck the crossbar, while a goal from Jesus Fortea was ruled out for offside.

In stoppage time, Madrid were awarded a penalty after Vinicius Jr. was brought down inside the box. Mbappe stepped up, but goalkeeper Valles saved the spot-kick to preserve Betis’ advantage.

The result marked Real Madrid’s first defeat in La Liga this season, while Betis secured a memorable victory against one of the title contenders. 

Also Read: WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka Halts Her US Open 2026 Match Due To ‘Very Strong’ Cannabis Smell

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Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Troy Parrott Haunts Jose Mourinho as Kylian Mbappe Misses Penalty in Shock La Liga Defeat
Tags: Jose mourinhoKylian Mbappereal madridReal Madrid vs Real Betisreal-betistroy parrott

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Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Troy Parrott Haunts Jose Mourinho as Kylian Mbappe Misses Penalty in Shock La Liga Defeat
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Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Troy Parrott Haunts Jose Mourinho as Kylian Mbappe Misses Penalty in Shock La Liga Defeat
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