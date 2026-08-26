Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, Prediction: The La Liga 2026-27 season will go to Santiago Bernabéu for the first time this edition as Real Madrid will lock horns against Real Sociedad in a rescheduled fixture.

Under their new manager Jose Mourinho, Los Blancos kickstarted their La Liga 2026-27 campaign with a 2-1 victory over Espanyol. Nevertheless, with the contest tied at 1-1, a late intervention from debutant Carlos Espí was needed as he scored a spectacular goal in the 90th minute to help their side register a victory. While Wednesday’s fixture was slated to take place on the opening weekend, but it was pushed back due to several members of Real Madrid getting involved in the FIFA World Cup 2026. While it is a quick turnaround for Mourinho’s side, it also serves as an opportunity to build an early lead.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad’s recent form has been poor, headlined by losing to 0-1 to Real Betis and losing most of their friendly games, of late. Their record against Madrid also remains weak, losing on the last three occasions and not winning any of the final eight matches to the Spanish Giants. The only time Socieded have beaten Madrid across 15 meetings was in May 2023. Sociedad have also not beaten Madrid in an away fixture since 2019 and their most recent outing was a 4-1 victory to the latter in February.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2026-27, Predicted Line-ups

Real Madrid predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Federico Valverde, Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé.

Real Sociedad predicted XI: Álex Remiro, Jon Aramburu, Igor Zubeldia, Sergio Gómez Martín, Sergio Gómez, Héctor Herrera, Carlos Soler, Takefusa Kubo, Luka Sučić, Ander Barrenetxea, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2026-27 Match in India?

The match in India begins at 12:30 AM IST on August 27, Thursday. Fans in India can stream the match live on FanCode App and website. There is no live telecast of the fixture in India.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2026-27, Prediction

As mentioned above, Real Madrid have performed exceptionally well against Sociedad historically. They are expected to continue their winning run, especially as Los Blancos will play at home.

Prediction: Real Madrid: 4 – 0 Real Sociedad.