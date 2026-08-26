LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in Spain, UK, USA And India

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in Spain, UK, USA And India

Real Madrid will look to make it back-to-back victories in La Liga 2026-27 when they welcome Real Sociedad to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, August 26. Jose Mourinho's side opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Espanyol, while Real Sociedad suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live on TV and online in Spain, UK, USA and India.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in Spain, UK, USA And India
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in Spain, UK, USA And India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 22:56 IST

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: Real Madrid will look to make it back-to-back victories in La Liga 2026-27 when they welcome Real Sociedad to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, August 26. Jose Mourinho’s side opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Espanyol, while Real Sociedad suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live on TV and online in Spain, UK, USA and India.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga Match Details

  • Match: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2026-27
  • Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026
  • Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, August 27) / 8:30 PM Spain Time / 8:00 PM UK Time / 2:30 PM ET

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live on TV in India?

There will be no television broadcast of the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga match in India.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga match on FanCode. Although there will be no television broadcast in India, the match will be available to stream live on FanCode.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live on Premier Sports. The match will also be available to stream on Disney+. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM UK time on Wednesday, August 26.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga match live on ESPN. The match will kick off at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, August 26.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live in Spain?

Fans in Spain can watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live on Movistar+ and DAZN. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM local time on Wednesday, August 26.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Match Prediction

Real Madrid will enter the contest as clear favourites after winning their opening league match and enjoying home advantage. Real Sociedad’s defeat to Real Betis means they will be searching for an immediate response, but their recent record against Los Blancos is poor. Madrid’s attacking quality and squad depth should give Mourinho’s side the edge as they aim to make it two wins from two in La Liga.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in Spain, UK, USA And India
Tags: La Liga

RELATED News

ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam All Ready For Lord’s Test, Says ‘I Am 90% Fit’

US Open 2026: Serena, Venus Williams Receive Wildcard Entry For Doubles, Set to Make First Appearance Since 2022

UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 26: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga Match? Check Latest Update on French Striker

IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Rain Halts India’s Victory Push After Sri Lanka Take Second Innings Lead in Colombo

LATEST NEWS

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in Spain, UK, USA And India

BRICS Summit Venues Face FSSAI Action: 87 Kg Expired Sweets Found at Andaz, Pest Infestation at JW Marriott

Rubina Dilaik Takes Fresh Swipe At Asim Riaz: ‘Nuisance Value’ Remark Brings Battleground Fallout Back Into Focus

Nepal Floods Leave a Shocking Scene Behind: People Risk Lives for Goods Swept Away by Water

Afsana Khan’s Mahadev Moment Sparks Buzz: What Happened After The ‘Dhurandhar’ Singer’s Sawan Puja?

Navinmart Bags MY FM Excellence Award 2026, Strengthens Its Digital Retail Journey

From Solar Waste to Resource Security: Regain Energies’ Role in Building India’s Solar PV Recycling Ecosystem

HAL-Safran Sign Big Engine Deal: What Is India’s ‘Aravalli’ Powerplant And Why It Matters

From Ideas to Impact: MIT India’s IRS 2026 Strengthens Industry-Academia Collaboration in Pune

Hire4Event Becomes India’s Largest Online Artist Booking Platform for Corporate Events and Weddings

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in Spain, UK, USA And India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in Spain, UK, USA And India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in Spain, UK, USA And India
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in Spain, UK, USA And India
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in Spain, UK, USA And India
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in Spain, UK, USA And India

QUICK LINKS