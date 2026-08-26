Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in Spain, UK, USA And India

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: Real Madrid will look to make it back-to-back victories in La Liga 2026-27 when they welcome Real Sociedad to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, August 26. Jose Mourinho’s side opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Espanyol, while Real Sociedad suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live on TV and online in Spain, UK, USA and India.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga Match Details

Match: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2026-27

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2026-27 Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, August 27) / 8:30 PM Spain Time / 8:00 PM UK Time / 2:30 PM ET

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live on TV in India?

There will be no television broadcast of the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga match in India.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga match on FanCode. Although there will be no television broadcast in India, the match will be available to stream live on FanCode.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live on Premier Sports. The match will also be available to stream on Disney+. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM UK time on Wednesday, August 26.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga match live on ESPN. The match will kick off at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, August 26.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live in Spain?

Fans in Spain can watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live on Movistar+ and DAZN. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM local time on Wednesday, August 26.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Match Prediction

Real Madrid will enter the contest as clear favourites after winning their opening league match and enjoying home advantage. Real Sociedad’s defeat to Real Betis means they will be searching for an immediate response, but their recent record against Los Blancos is poor. Madrid’s attacking quality and squad depth should give Mourinho’s side the edge as they aim to make it two wins from two in La Liga.