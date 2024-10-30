Real Madrid vs. Valencia Match Set To Be Postponed Amid Devastating Floods: Three-Month Delay Looms

LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have requested the postponement of all soccer matches scheduled in Valencia this weekend, including the highly anticipated clash between Real Madrid and Valencia. This decision comes in the wake of devastating flash floods that have ravaged the eastern region of Spain, claiming the lives of at least 95 individuals.

Pending a decision from the RFEF Competition Committee, which is expected on Thursday, other matches are also likely to be affected. This includes the LaLiga match between Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano, as well as three fixtures in the second division. In response to the escalating crisis, the RFEF has already postponed six midweek Copa del Rey matches involving LaLiga teams, including Valencia, Getafe, and Real Sociedad, due to advice from authorities against all non-essential travel in the region.

“The RFEF has received, from LaLiga and at the request of the clubs, the postponement of the matches of the 12th matchday of the First Division and the 13th matchday of the Second Division that were to be played in the Valencian Community during this weekend,” stated the RFEF in an official announcement.

Solidarity From LaLiga Clubs

In light of the disaster, LaLiga clubs, including giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona, have expressed their heartfelt condolences to the victims of the floods affecting Valencia, Albacete, and Andalusia. Barcelona released a statement saying, “Barcelona wishes to express its sympathy to the relatives of the victims and our solidarity with the counties in Valencia and parts of Albacete and Andalusia affected by the torrential rain.”

LaLiga announced on Wednesday that a minute’s silence would be observed at all matches during the next two rounds. “LaLiga expresses its condolences and those of all the clubs of Spanish football to the families and friends of the victims and the missing persons,” the league added.

In a show of community spirit, Valencia’s football club has opened its stadium as a drop-off point for citizen donations of food and essential supplies. This initiative, in partnership with the Valencia Food Bank, aims to assist those severely impacted by the floods.

Impact On Other Sports

The torrential rain has also disrupted motor sports events, notably affecting Formula E testing at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, which is scheduled to host the final race of the MotoGP season in just two weeks. “Due to damage to the main access road caused by a burst river bank nearby, the circuit is currently inaccessible by vehicle,” Formula E officials announced. “Alternative access routes in and out of the circuit are currently being investigated.”

