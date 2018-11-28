Real Madrid conquered UEFA Champions League for the third consecutive time last season with the help of Ronaldo who led the scoring charts with 15 goals. But Los Blancos agreed to part ways with their all-time top scorer earlier this summer as he made a blockbuster 100 million euro move to Italian giants Serie A. Where Ronaldo has excelled greatly at his new club after a slow start, Real Madrid has endured a turbulent campaign.

Real Madrid was foolish to think they could replicate success without Ronaldo, says former manager Fabio Capello

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello on Tuesday slammed the Spanish capital club for overlooking the aspect of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo with a quality player and thinking that they could achieve the same level of success without the Portuguese goal machine. The Italian manager explained that the 33-year-old Juventus forward did a lot more than scoring goals. Ronaldo created space for his teammates and instilled fear in the opposing defenders, added Capello.

While speaking to media, Fabio Capello said, “Maybe Madrid are worse, they are paying the price for thinking that they could get results without Cristiano Ronaldo. When he was there, teams were scared and the other players were freer. He could create problems at any moment.”

Real Madrid suffered a humiliating 5-1 mauling by Barcelona in a recently played El Clasico which cost coach Julen Lopetegui his job. The Spanish giants were shellshocked last weekend by Eibar in a 3-0 defeat by the minnows. They lie at the sixth spot in La Liga table six points adrift of leaders Sevilla.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score for Juventus in his first three games but got his rhythm back eventually and recently became the fastest player to reach the 10-goal mark in Juve’s history. In Juventus’ 28 goals this season, the legendary attacker has contributed in half of them scoring 9 and assisting 5.

