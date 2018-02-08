Xavi Hernandez has favoured Paris Saint Germain (PSG) over Real Madrid and has backed them a clear favourites to pass the round of 16 test in the UEFA Champions League this season. According to Xavi, PSG will go through in the quarter finals by eliminating Real Madrid. Xavi said he is expecting an improved version of Real Madrid when they host Ligue 1 giants PSG which are spearheaded by former Barcelona starboy Neymar.

Pass master and FC Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has picked Paris Saint Germain (PSG) as clear favourites to pass the Real Madrid test in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 this season. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner with Spain believes Unai Emery’s PSG, who played the match of the season last year against Barca will go through in the quarter finals by eliminating Real Madrid. Currently struggling in every competition they are competing in, Zinedine Zidane’s men have struggled in this season’s Champions League where they came second to Tottenham and are 19 points behind Barca in La Liga.

The 38-year said he will expect an improved version of Real Madrid when they host Ligue 1 giants which are spearheaded by former Barca boy Neymar at the Santiago Bernabue on 14 February. Xavi believes PSG are a team who are made to win the Champions League this season. “I think PSG are a spectacular team that are made to win the Champions League,” he told RMC. The midfield maestro of Barcelona said that the strong tie will tilt in PSG’s favour and their emphatic form in UEFA Champions League will play an important role. “But it is not good to face Madrid at the moment. It will be a very strong tie, although I think the favourite is PSG, because of their form.

The four time UEFA Champions League winner with Barcelona also emphasised the heavyweight clash between Real Madrid and PSG which will be played like a semi final. “This is a semi-final, not last 16. There was no luck in the draw,” Xavi said in a statement. Speaking about the pedigree that Real Madrid brings in the Europe’s biggest competition, Xavi said Madrid will show their best as they have the DNA of victories especially in the Champions League. “Everyone knows that Madrid has the DNA of victory and more in this competition. Sooner or later, PSG will win the Champions League,” Xavi said. “PSG is more favoured, but I am sure that Real will show their best,” he added.