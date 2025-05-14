Real Madrid Win Race To Sign Bournemouth Defender Dean Huijsen Amid Interest From Chelsea And Liverpool

Real Madrid seal deal for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, beating Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bayern in £50m race; Xabi Alonso expected to deploy him in new system.

Real Madrid have reportedly sealed a major transfer by winning the race to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, beating top clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich. According to sources, the Spanish giants moved quickly to meet the 20-year-old’s salary expectations, gaining an edge in negotiations.

Huijsen, who has a £50 million release clause, had been a top target for several European powerhouses, with Chelsea once considered favourites. However, Real Madrid emerged as the most appealing destination, especially due to the club’s vision and the player’s international ambitions.

Although Arsenal were also tracking Huijsen, their interest was not as advanced compared to the other clubs involved. One major factor in Madrid’s success was the flexibility of the release clause, which can be paid in three instalments, making the financial terms easier to manage.

The Dutch-born defender, who represents Spain at the international level, is expected to become one of the first signings under Xabi Alonso, should he take over from Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid this summer. Alonso, currently at Bayer Leverkusen, is the frontrunner for the job and is reportedly planning to adopt a 3-4-3 formation, with Huijsen fitting his strategy as a ball-playing centre-back.

Huijsen joined Bournemouth last summer from Juventus for £12.5 million, after impressing on loan at Roma. The move to England was orchestrated by Tiago Pinto, former Roma sporting director, who later became Bournemouth’s president of football operations. The Cherries were aware of the growing interest in Huijsen and had already begun preparations for his replacement.

The Premier League side will make a significant profit, quadrupling their investment within a year. Bournemouth are understood to be at peace with the defender’s departure, having planned ahead for the summer window.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have now turned their focus toward other defensive targets, including Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi and Ajax’s young talent Jorrel Hato. The Blues plan to restructure their defence under new head coach Enzo Maresca, with the expected sale of Axel Disasi and uncertainty surrounding Trevoh Chalobah’s future, despite his impressive return from loan.

Huijsen’s move to the Bernabéu signals Real Madrid’s commitment to building a future-ready defence, potentially under the leadership of Xabi Alonso, who prioritizes technical and versatile players like Huijsen.

