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Home > Sports News > Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Julian Alvarez Star for Los Rojiblancos? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Julian Alvarez Star for Los Rojiblancos? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Preview, Live Streaming: Real Sociedad will host Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Municipal de Anoeta on Sunday (Sep 13), in a La Liga clash. Diego Simeone's side will be looking to bounce back after suffering consecutive defeats following an unbeaten start to the campaign. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, probable playing XIs and match prediction.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Julian Alvarez Star for Los Rojiblancos? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Julian Alvarez Star for Los Rojiblancos? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 15:56 IST

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Preview, Live Streaming: Real Sociedad will host Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Municipal de Anoeta on Sunday (Sep 13), in a La Liga clash. Diego Simeone’s side will be looking to bounce back after suffering consecutive defeats following an unbeaten start to the campaign. Atletico Madrid collected seven points from their opening three league matches, including a 3-1 victory over Sevilla, but subsequently lost 3-0 to Athletic Club before going down 2-1 to Liverpool in the Champions League. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, probable playing XIs and match prediction.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Details

  • Match: Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2026-27
  • Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026
  • Venue: Estadio Municipal de Anoeta, San Sebastian
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (8:00 PM BST)

Where to Watch Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Live on TV?

The Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid La Liga fixture will be available live on Premier Sports 1 for viewers in the UK. In India, there will be no television broadcast of the match.

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How to Watch Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match live on the FanCode app. UK viewers can watch the fixture through the Premier Sports streaming service.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone will have to deal with several selection concerns following the club’s demanding Champions League fixture against Liverpool. Pablo Barrios is definitely unavailable after suffering a right-leg myofascial injury during the European clash. The midfielder is expected to miss Atletico’s next few matches while recovering from the problem.

Alexander Sorloth is also a major doubt for the trip to San Sebastian due to a continuing muscular issue that has limited his involvement in training. Despite the potential absences, Simeone still has considerable depth at his disposal and several options to adjust his starting XI.

Julian Alvarez is expected to retain his place in the starting lineup and could form an attacking partnership with Alex Baena as Atletico look to return to winning ways in La Liga.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Predicted Playing XIs

Real Sociedad Predicted XI: Marrero, Aramburu, Zubeldia, Sarr, Gomez, Ochieng, Herrera, Soler, Guedes, Sucic, Oyarzabal.

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI: Oblak, Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Grimaldo, Simeone, Barrios, Hjulmand, Baena, Lee, Alvarez.

Will Julian Alvarez Star for Atletico Madrid?

Julian Alvarez will be one of the key players to watch when Atletico Madrid visit Real Sociedad. The Argentine forward is expected to lead the visitors’ attack and will be aiming to make an impact as Simeone’s side look to end their two-match losing run. Atletico’s attacking quality could prove decisive, although Real Sociedad will be hoping to take advantage of the visitors’ recent defensive struggles.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Match Prediction

Atletico Madrid have endured a difficult week after consecutive defeats against Athletic Club and Liverpool, but their overall squad quality gives them the tools to respond. Real Sociedad will have the advantage of playing at home and could make the contest difficult for Simeone’s side. However, with Julian Alvarez leading the attack, Atletico Madrid may have enough quality to secure a narrow victory.

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Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Julian Alvarez Star for Los Rojiblancos? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
Tags: La Liga

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Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Julian Alvarez Star for Los Rojiblancos? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Julian Alvarez Star for Los Rojiblancos? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Julian Alvarez Star for Los Rojiblancos? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Julian Alvarez Star for Los Rojiblancos? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
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