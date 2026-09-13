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Home > Sports News > Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Why Is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Today’s La Liga Clash? Here Are All Latest Updates

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Why Is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Today’s La Liga Clash? Here Are All Latest Updates

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Why Is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Today's La Liga Clash? Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez has been ruled out of Sunday's La Liga clash against Real Sociedad after suffering a muscular overload during the club's final training session. The Argentine striker was forced to leave training early on Saturday and subsequently failed to make Diego Simeone's squad for the trip to San Sebastian. Here are all the latest updates on Alvarez's absence.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Why Is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Today's La Liga Clash? Here Are All Latest Updates
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Why Is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Today's La Liga Clash? Here Are All Latest Updates

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 16:50 IST

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Why Is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Today’s La Liga Clash? Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez has been ruled out of Sunday’s La Liga clash against Real Sociedad after suffering a muscular overload during the club’s final training session. The Argentine striker was forced to leave training early on Saturday and subsequently failed to make Diego Simeone’s squad for the trip to San Sebastian. Here are all the latest updates on Alvarez’s absence.

Why Is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Against Real Sociedad?

“Once the relevant tests have been carried out, the medical staff have ruled out Julián presence in today’s game,” a statement from Atletico Madrid read.

Alvarez has been left out of Atletico Madrid’s squad for the La Liga fixture against Real Sociedad after suffering a muscular overload during Saturday’s final training session. The 26-year-old was forced to end the workout early while Diego Simeone was preparing his team for the trip to Anoeta.

Following the necessary medical tests, Atletico Madrid’s medical staff decided that Alvarez should not travel to San Sebastian and ruled him out of Sunday’s match. His absence is a fresh setback for Simeone as Atletico look to return to winning ways after consecutive defeats.

Julian Alvarez’s Latest Injury Update

Concerns over Alvarez’s availability first emerged on Saturday when the forward left the final part of training. At that stage, Atletico Madrid had not issued a medical diagnosis and his participation against Real Sociedad remained uncertain.

Those doubts have now been cleared, with Alvarez officially ruled out of the La Liga clash. The muscular overload means the Argentine will miss an important fixture as Atletico attempt to recover from their recent difficult run.

Julian Alvarez’s Recent Atletico Madrid Appearance

The latest setback comes only a few days after Alvarez returned to Atletico Madrid’s starting lineup for their Champions League meeting with Liverpool at Anfield. The Argentine played the full match as Diego Simeone’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Premier League club.

Atletico Madrid will now have to cope without one of their key attacking options as they look to bounce back from consecutive defeats against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga and Liverpool in the Champions League.

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Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Why Is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Today’s La Liga Clash? Here Are All Latest Updates
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Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Why Is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Today’s La Liga Clash? Here Are All Latest Updates
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Why Is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Today’s La Liga Clash? Here Are All Latest Updates
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Why Is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Today’s La Liga Clash? Here Are All Latest Updates
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Why Is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Today’s La Liga Clash? Here Are All Latest Updates
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